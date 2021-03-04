Entera Bio To Present At The H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

BOSTON and JERUSALEM, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics, announced that members of its management team will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. As part of the virtual conference, which is being held March 9-10, 2021, Spiros Jamas, Entera’s Chief Executive Officer will present an overview of the Company's business.



A webcast of the presentation will be available starting on March 9 at 7 a.m. ET and can be accessed on the “Investor Relations” page of Entera’s website, by clicking here.