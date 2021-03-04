GameSquare Esports Announces Closing of C$7 Million Private Placement

TORONTO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ) (FRA: 29Q1) ("GameSquare" or the "Company"), an international esports company, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced upsized "bought deal" private placement of an aggregate of 16,700,000 subscription receipts of the Company (the “Subscription Receipts”) at a price of C$0.42 per Subscription Receipt (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$7,014,000 (the “Offering”). The Offering was underwritten by a syndicate led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. (“Canaccord”) and including Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Eight Capital (collectively, the “Underwriters”). In addition to the non-brokered private placement closed on February 19, 2021, GameSquare has successfully raised aggregate gross proceeds of C$8,014,220 since announcement of the Offering.

The net proceeds of the Offering shall be held in escrow and will be released to the Company on the date (the "Escrow Release Date") on which certain escrow release conditions relating to the Company's proposed acquisition (the "Proposed Acquisition") of Reciprocity Corp. ("Reciprocity") have been satisfied, including (i) written confirmation from each of the Company and Reciprocity that all conditions to the completion of the Proposed Acquisition have been satisfied or waived; (ii) the receipt of all regulatory, shareholder and third-party approvals, if any, required in connection with the Proposed Acquisition; and (iii) the Company not being in breach or default of any of its covenants or obligations under the agreements relating to the Offering and having satisfied all conditions set out in the underwriting agreement to be entered into with the Underwriters in connection with the Offering. If the Escrow Release Date has not occurred by the date that is 90 days following the closing date of the Offering, subject to that date being extended by mutual agreement between the Company and Canaccord, on behalf of the Underwriters, then the Subscription Receipts will be cancelled and the proceeds of the Offering, together with each subscriber's pro rata share of interest thereon, will be returned to the subscribers.