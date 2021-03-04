Touchpoint Group Holdings Announces Commercial Launch of Russell Simmons GDAS Yoga and Meditation App

MIAMI, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: TGHI), a media and digital technology holding company, today announced that its licensee, Rush GDAS LLC (“GDAS”), has commercially launched its Touchpoint app (GDAS) in the iOS store.

The GDAS yoga and meditation app provides subscribers the ability to live stream classes hosted by Russell Simmons and his team, helping users meet their life, health and mindfulness goals. The app also provides access to class schedules, descriptions and original merchandise. In addition to the multi-category on-demand video classes, Russell Simmons and his team will live stream and upload classes to the app on a regular basis, enabling users to access content anytime and anywhere. The GDAS yoga application is now available for download on iOS devices via Apple’s App Store with subscriptions available for $9.99 per month.

Content for the GDAS app will be focused on Russell Simmons’ G-das Bali boutique yoga resort www.gdasbali.com located in Ubud Gianyar, Bali. G-das Bali aims to be a place for collaboration and integration of the various specialties in the conscious health and wellness movement, serving as a destination for those wishing to explore possibilities of a healthy lifestyle and deep healing. Moreover, G-das Bali is a lifestyle brand, promoting a conscious healthy lifestyle that goes beyond the yoga studio, the resort and wellness center. G-das Bali connects users with all the tools needed to advance personal health, so users can effortlessly continue their journey. The GDAS app extends this health and well-ness experience to the comfort and safety of subscribers homes.

Russell Simmons, commented, “I am very excited to launch GDAS short for Govinda Das Ananda or God's blissful servant, as a premier online yoga meditation and wellness destination. Yogic science is also known as the science of happiness, the goal of yoga is nothing short of full self realization. The yogis know that once one truly knows the self, they fully know God and live in his kingdom forever. She is then in a state of christ consciousness nirvana, taqua nirvana, yoga or in union with GOD. After studying yogic science for over 25 years, I have taken an oath to dedicate the last chapter of my life to helping people get out of the suffering of this world. This is a very personal project for me as it is the result of my own personal journey and now part of my plan to instill more of the physical health, happiness, mindfulness, compassion, love and interreligious collaboration that I have long promoted. As a Christian yogi with a love and respect for all religions, I pray that this app will be a bridge builder and that it will earn profits to help underserved community members everywhere. The style of the physical Asana is Tantris yoga, it is a combination of jivamukti, Astanga, Iyengar, Power, and Bikram yoga. The app is intuitive and very traditional in nature, the music will vary from krishna das and bhagavad das to Beyonce and EPMD. We are all experiencing a new way of life during the pandemic and more people are seeking the tools that will help them achieve lasting stable happiness. One does not have to become fully enlightened to experience yoga, one should note that every effort we make in this life is for more seconds of yoga. These tools will add more seconds, minutes and hours of presence awareness and God consciousness to anyone who partakes. Our partnership with Touchpoint is critical, and they are creative and resourceful enough to help us achieve our goals. I couldn't be happier with our product. With great love, all things are possible.”