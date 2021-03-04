 

Northeast Bank Announces Sale of Paycheck Protection Program Loans

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 14:30  |  37   |   |   

PORTLAND, Maine, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, announced today that it has entered into a Loan Purchase and Sale Agreement (the “Loan Sale Agreement”) with The Loan Source, Inc. (“Loan Source”) to sell to Loan Source all loans originated by the Bank under the current round of the Small Business Administration’s (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). From January 11, 2021 through February 26, 2021, the Bank had received SBA approval for $1.84 billion of PPP loans, of which $1.65 billion have been funded. After amortizing previously unamortized PPP loan origination fees and other costs, the Bank expects to realize a pre-tax gain of approximately $26.0 million, or an after-tax gain of approximately $18.2 million, in the current fiscal quarter on the sale of the $1.65 billion of funded PPP loans.

Pursuant to the Bank’s previously disclosed Correspondent Agreement (“Correspondent Agreement”) with Loan Source and ACAP SME, LLC (“ACAP”), the Bank will continue to act as correspondent for Loan Source in connection with Loan Source’s pledge of PPP loans to the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis under the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) and ACAP will continue to act as loan service provider for the PPP loans pledged by Loan Source. Under the Correspondent Agreement, the Bank receives correspondent fee income in the amount of 50% of the net servicing income earned on the loans pledged by Loan Source.   From January 11, 2021 through February 26, 2021, Loan Source had purchased $4.72 billion in principal amount of PPP loans, which will increase by the $1.65 billion to be purchased from the Bank and any additional PPP loans sold to Loan Source as discussed above.  

The Bank continues to originate PPP loans, which it will sell to Loan Source along with the remaining SBA approved and unfunded PPP loans under the terms of the Loan Sale Agreement until the PPPLF is closed. However, the Bank does not expect the volume of PPP loan originations to continue at the same rate of PPP loan originations previously closed.

“At the end of Round 1 of the PPP program in August 2020, we, along with our loan service provider, ACAP, anticipated that Congress would recognize the need for and enact legislation to provide additional PPP funds,” said Rick Wayne, President and Chief Executive Officer. “During the period from the end of Round 1 until Economic Aid Act was passed on December 27, 2020, we made significant investments in marketing to generate more leads and technology to assist in our thorough underwriting process. These investments have paid off well. On February 28, 2021, the SBA reported that Northeast Bank was the eleventh largest Round 2 PPP lender in dollar volume.” Mr. Wayne continued, “We are proud to continue to assist so many small businesses and employees around the country.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Northeast Bank Announces Sale of Paycheck Protection Program Loans PORTLAND, Maine, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, announced today that it has entered into a Loan Purchase and Sale Agreement (the “Loan Sale Agreement”) with The Loan …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...