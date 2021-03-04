 

Claritas (formerly Kalytera Therapeutics) Announces Additional Program to Reduce the Rate and Spread of COVID-19 with Prophylactic R-107 Nasal Spray Designed to Provide Sustained Release of Nitric Oxide in the Nasal Cavities

SAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (formerly Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc.) (TSX VENTURE: KLY and OTC: KALTF) (the "Company" or "Claritas") today announced that it has initiated a second development program with R-107, the Company’s proprietary nitric oxide-releasing compound. The Company is currently developing R-107 as a therapy for vaccine-resistant COVID-19, influenza and other viral infections. The additional program that the Company is announcing today will develop R-107 as a nasal spray designed to be used prophylactically to prevent viral infections.

Hundreds of peer reviewed publications have documented that naturally occurring nitric oxide in the nasal cavities is a primary defense against invading viruses. Nasal nitric oxide prevents and reduces the rate and severity of various viral infections, including viruses responsible for the flu, the common cold and coronavirus.1

When a viral threat is present, and has entered cells in the nasal cavities, the body’s white blood cells engulf the virus and release a burst of nitric oxide to destroy the virus. However, in cases of fulminating, or rapidly replicating viruses, the viral load can overwhelm the ability of naturally occurring nitric oxide to eliminate the virus.

The R-107 nasal spray that Claritas is developing is designed to increase the level of nitric oxide present in the nasal cavities to kill the invading viruses, thereby reducing the rate, severity and spread of viral infections.

The Company believes that its R-107 nasal spray could potentially be used as a preventative measure to reduce the rate and severity of the symptoms of COVID-19 or as an early intervention to prevent viral infection from spreading beyond the nasal cavities.

Professor Salvatore Cuzzocrea, President of the University of Messina and former President of the European Shock Society is working with Claritas, and has read and approved of the scientific disclosure in this news release. Professor Cuzzocrea has significant expertise regarding the medical use of nitric oxide and nitric oxide donors, and has published more than 600 peer reviewed papers on nitric oxide. He has conducted research and experiments with nitric oxide and nitric oxide donors since 1994, and worked closely as an advisor with the Salzman Group team that designed and invented R-107.

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Claritas (formerly Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc.) to Collaborate with Salzman Group and Other Companies to Accelerate Development of R-107 for Treatment of Vaccine-Resistant COVID-19, Influenza, and Other Viral Infections
02.03.21
Claritas (Formerly Kalytera Therapeutics) Cites Breakthrough Data by Massachusetts General Hospital and Others Demonstrating the Effectiveness of Nitric Oxide as a Potential Therapy for COVID-19 Infection and Validating the Potential of R-107 in this Indi
01.03.21
Claritas Pharmaceuticals (formerly Kalytera Therapeutics) to Focus on Development of R-107 as a Therapy for Vaccine-Resistant COVID-19, Influenza, and Other Viral Infections
26.02.21
Kalytera Announces Resumption of Trading on TSXV

