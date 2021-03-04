A Letter from Wizard Brands CEO Scott Kaufman. Despite the unprecedented challenges for the global economy this past year, Wizard Brands’ businesses, specifically the live events and hospitality industries (in which the Jevo machine plays), weathered the seismic shift in March when live events and many hospitality venues shut down due to COVID. Despite the decimation of these sectors, we successfully pivoted our business models to continue to bring in steady revenue while expanding our consumer base.

Dear Shareholders,

I hope this letter elicits in you the same sense of pride and excitement for Wizard Brands that I feel as we look forward to the upcoming year.

Despite the unprecedented challenges for the global economy this past year, Wizard Brands’ businesses, specifically the live events and hospitality industries (in which the Jevo machine plays), weathered the seismic shift in March when live events and many hospitality venues shut down due to COVID. Despite the decimation of these sectors, we successfully pivoted our business models to continue to bring in steady revenue while expanding our consumer base.

As we move further into 2021, our strategies continue to evolve. At Wizard World Virtualtm (www.wizardworld.com) and Wizard World Vaulttm (www.wizardworldvault.com), we are continuing to reposition our approach: after completing over 200 streaming virtual online events, Wizard World Virtualtm will continue to create and build global interactive online communities for affinity groups by sourcing, producing, marketing, and streaming exclusive proprietary events and Signature Series content. At Jevo (www.getjevo.com), we will continue to service our best-in-class base of customers while expanding our footprint in hospitality. We are also focused on building out a national network of distributors while introducing the machine into new verticals - all actions that we hope will help us thrive in a still-uncertain marketplace.

Wizard World Virtual and Wizard World Vault

Following Wizard World Live’s last live event in Cleveland in early March 2020, we transitioned nimbly to a virtual event format that went from concept to execution in three weeks, with our first Wizard World Virtual event held on March 31.

Since March 2020, we have broadcast over 200 interactive virtual events across three platforms: Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube. Programming has included celebrity cast reunions and game shows, concerts, workshops and how-to classes, gaming with celebrities, cosplay contests, fan panels, and more.