 

U.S. Leads Rapid Growth of Intelligent Automation Amid Pandemic-Related Drive to Optimize Costs, Productivity

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 14:56  |  101   |   |   

Eight out of 10 U.S. enterprises have tried or adopted intelligent business automation solutions to future-proof their businesses, and this trend is expected to accelerate in the near term, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Intelligent Automation – Solutions and Services report for the U.S. finds 80 percent of U.S. companies have experimented with or deployed intelligent automation as part of a digital transformation. The U.S. market is the largest adopter of such technologies, and U.S. companies are more focused than others on digitization at scale, the report says.

The report focuses on providers that offer proprietary platforms and related integration and delivery support services. Many companies prefer this type of solution, while others prefer to work with consultants and providers, such as ISG Automation, that are platform-agnostic and offer integration and support services across a range of platforms.

Intelligent business automation combines technologies such as natural-language processing (NLP), machine-learning-enabled optical character recognition (OCR), conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation (RPA) to improve productivity, data accuracy and customer experience while cutting costs. Automation is increasing worldwide as enterprises respond to the long-term economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the report says.

“Intelligent automation is gaining momentum as the pandemic forces companies to become more agile, efficient and resilient,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens research. “U.S. enterprises are leading this trend, thanks to the maturity of the U.S. market.”

In particular, North America leads the world in using intelligent virtual agents and conversational AI, because most consumers in the region are comfortable interacting with bots instead of humans to resolve common issues, the report says. Banks and other financial institutions have led in adoption of conversational AI, and the range of generic inquiries the technology can answer is expanding. As the systems learn to better discern user intent and consumers grow more confident in dealing with them, the market is expected to boom in the near future.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. Leads Rapid Growth of Intelligent Automation Amid Pandemic-Related Drive to Optimize Costs, Productivity Eight out of 10 U.S. enterprises have tried or adopted intelligent business automation solutions to future-proof their businesses, and this trend is expected to accelerate in the near term, according to a new report published today by Information …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Transphorm’s GaN Products Meet Crypto Mining Power Supply Units Performance Requirements
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
Successful Closing of the Financial Restructuring of Europcar Mobility Group1: the Group Opens a New Chapter in Its History, With Renewed Ambitions
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
ISG to Release Study on Providers of IT and Business Process Outsourcing Services for Utilities
22.02.21
Remote Work Has Increased Worker Productivity and Satisfaction, ISG Says
19.02.21
ISG to Examine Global Enterprise Application-as-a-Service Market
18.02.21
ISG to Release Report on Innovative SAP Service Partners Helping Enterprises Maximize Benefits of SAP S4/HANA
17.02.21
ISG Launches Study on Cybersecurity Solutions, Services
16.02.21
ISG: Retailers, CPG Companies Must Address Permanent Change in Consumer Buying Behavior
12.02.21
ISG to Announce Fourth-Quarter Financial Results
11.02.21
Pandemie erhöht bei deutschen Fertigungsunternehmen den Wettbewerbsdruck und die Dringlichkeit der digitalen Transformation
10.02.21
ISG Partners With RPA Supervisor to Help Enterprises Optimize and Scale Digital Workforces
08.02.21
Pandemic Accelerates Smart Manufacturing Trend as U.S. Companies Face Disruptions, Continue Push Into Services