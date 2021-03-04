U.S. Leads Rapid Growth of Intelligent Automation Amid Pandemic-Related Drive to Optimize Costs, Productivity

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Intelligent Automation – Solutions and Services report for the U.S. finds 80 percent of U.S. companies have experimented with or deployed intelligent automation as part of a digital transformation. The U.S. market is the largest adopter of such technologies, and U.S. companies are more focused than others on digitization at scale, the report says.

Eight out of 10 U.S. enterprises have tried or adopted intelligent business automation solutions to future-proof their businesses, and this trend is expected to accelerate in the near term, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The report focuses on providers that offer proprietary platforms and related integration and delivery support services. Many companies prefer this type of solution, while others prefer to work with consultants and providers, such as ISG Automation, that are platform-agnostic and offer integration and support services across a range of platforms.

Intelligent business automation combines technologies such as natural-language processing (NLP), machine-learning-enabled optical character recognition (OCR), conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation (RPA) to improve productivity, data accuracy and customer experience while cutting costs. Automation is increasing worldwide as enterprises respond to the long-term economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the report says.

“Intelligent automation is gaining momentum as the pandemic forces companies to become more agile, efficient and resilient,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens research. “U.S. enterprises are leading this trend, thanks to the maturity of the U.S. market.”

In particular, North America leads the world in using intelligent virtual agents and conversational AI, because most consumers in the region are comfortable interacting with bots instead of humans to resolve common issues, the report says. Banks and other financial institutions have led in adoption of conversational AI, and the range of generic inquiries the technology can answer is expanding. As the systems learn to better discern user intent and consumers grow more confident in dealing with them, the market is expected to boom in the near future.