Candelaria Provides Corporate Update and Grant of Options

Pinos Project Update

Caballo Blanco Exploration Plan

Grant of Options



NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSX-V: CAND, OTC PINK: CDELF) (the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update.