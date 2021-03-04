Candelaria Provides Corporate Update and Grant of Options

 

  • Pinos Project Update
  • Caballo Blanco Exploration Plan
  • Grant of Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSX-V: CAND, OTC PINK: CDELF) (the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update.

Overview

  • Candelaria is a gold-focussed exploration and resource development company about to start construction of its first producing gold mine in Zacatecas, Mexico;
  • The Company recently announced additions to its board and executive team in anticipation of executing the construction project and an ambitious exploration program at its flagship asset at Caballo Blanco, in Veracruz, Mexico.

Pinos Project

  • The fully permitted Pinos Gold Mine will be an underground cut-and-fill operation on multiple high-grade epithermal quartz-gold veins, followed by comminution, agitated leach, counter-current decantation, and Merrill Crowe Au-Ag precipitation;
  • Mill equipment already available; majority of former mine development accessible with minor rehabilitation;
  • Major construction contracts ready for execution;
  • Operations team already assembled;
  • 12 to 14 months construction schedule, the Company expects to commence construction in Q2 2021;
  • Resource expansion and exploration drill programs defined.

Caballo Blanco

  • The highly prospective Caballo Blanco licence area includes the more advanced La Paila project with a resource per table below1, and seven other high-priority epithermal / porphyry drill-ready targets in two distinct mineralised districts;

_______________
1 Conceptual open pit based on metal prices of US$ 1150/oz Au and $21/oz Ag.   Refer to the Technical Report, Caballo Blanco Resource Update, April 2017, available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Indicated and Inferred Resources (1)(2)(3)(4)
Category Tonnes Au Grade (g/t) Ag Grade (g/t) Contained
Gold Ounces 		Contained
Silver
Ounces
Indicated 31,220,000 0.52 2.16 521,000 2,170,000
Inferred 8,630,000 0.34 2.14 95,000 590,000
  1. The resource estimate is based on 200 diamond drill holes completed since the discovery of the La Paila mineralized zone. The resource available for blocks contained within a conceptual open pin using metal prices of US$1,150 US/oz Au and US$21/ oz Ag using a cut-off of 0.11 grams per tonne (g/t) gold.
  2. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues. There is no certainty that all or any part of the Inferred Mineral Resource will be upgraded to an Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource as a result of continued exploration.
  3. Gary Giroux, of Giroux Consulting, along with Jim Cuttle B. Sc. P. Geo. are qualified person as defined in NI 43-101, are authors of the technical report and responsible for the resource estimate.
  4. The effective date of the resource estimate is March 20, 2017.
