 

Creately Expands With a New Visual Workspace, Unlocking New Efficiencies in Team Productivity

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 15:00  |  66   |   |   

Creately reimagines how teams work, communicate and collaborate with each other with its new visual workspaces

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creately, a leader in the diagramming and visual collaboration market, is applying its 12 years of learnings and experience to reimagine how teams communicate and collaborate with each other with the launch of its new Visual Workspaces.  

Creately's new Visual Workspaces provide teams with a shared environment to visually brainstorm ideas, plan, execute and analyze work across multiple functions in organizations. This enables the centralization of team communication and promotes effective collaboration. 

In order to enable solving real-life, organizational problems through visual collaboration, Creately is expanding its core diagramming capabilities with scenario-specific functionalities. The focus areas include brainstorming ideas, running meetings, visualizing IT systems, designing products, driving sales productivity, facilitating online learning, and documenting research. 

While those users who have come to rely on Creately for its core capabilities of diagramming and collaboration can still continue to do so, "we redesigned Creately with a focus beyond drawing and diagrams to really deliver practical outcomes. Contextual features and diagram templates help teams naturally achieve better outcomes from brainstorming to organizing product or marketing teams," said Chandika Jayasundara, Creately's CEO.

Creately's refreshed infinite canvas, easy-to-use toolsets, starter templates and highly contextual power features enable organizations to apply visual thinking and collaboration across functions. Problems such as increasing sales productivity or documenting research using a visual workspace ensure clearer communication and increased creativity as teams are able to see the big picture and the details in a single glance.

In July 2020, Creately added major new features to its product including in-app video conferencing and live mouse tracking to enable teams to succeed in the new reality of working from home, especially in terms of real-time collaboration. The success of these capabilities enabled Creately to grow aggressively throughout 2020, adding thousands of new customers to the platform. 

The transition to visual workspaces is a key step of a larger journey Creately is now heading towards. "Our core purpose is to help teams be their best creative selves by providing a visual platform to collaborate and understand each other. Staying true to that purpose, we are continuing to add advanced capabilities to help move work forward with an aim of making your Creately workspaces the central Visual command centre around the projects that you work on," emphasized Chandika.

Creately is highly rated by its customers and was recognized by G2 as the Momentum Leader for Fall & Winter 2020, High Performer-Mid Market, High Performer-Enterprise, and Leader-Fall, and, most recently, was listed among the top 5 of the G2's List of Best ANZ Sellers for 2021.

About Creately

Creately is a SaaS product used by over five million global users and thousands of leading businesses worldwide as a visual workspace for teams. For additional information, please contact Amanda Athuraliya at amanda@cinergix.com.

Related Images

creately-your-visual-workspace.png
Creately - Your Visual Workspace
Visual workspace banner for Creately

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vb3a3gcwrv4



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Creately Expands With a New Visual Workspace, Unlocking New Efficiencies in Team Productivity Creately reimagines how teams work, communicate and collaborate with each other with its new visual workspaces MELBOURNE, Australia, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Creately, a leader in the diagramming and visual collaboration market, is applying …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MWC Shanghai 2021 Makes A Dramatic Return With 200,000 Representatives As An International Physical ...
Financial industry must tackle gender bias in algorithms, according to global fintech leader, ...
Natura &Co reports strong sales growth of 24% and net profit up 200%, continuing to outperform ...
Snips chooses Tritan Renew for a new sustainable line of housewares
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Same Day Delivery Market Size to Reach USD 132,380 Million by 2026 at CAGR 50.0% | Valuates Reports
The Russian Direct Investment Fund: EMA starts rolling review of Sputnik V
Chinese Industrial Internet Solution to Lead New Tech Revolution
Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS Continues Its Reign in the 2021 QS World University Rankings by ...
Pharmaceutical Robots Market Size Worth $297.4 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
"Corona Virus Vaccine Market Size is Projected to reach 75.75 Billion by end of 2021, Says ...
Antier Solutions geared to Launch World's first DeFi Wallet supporting Ethereum, Tron and Binance ...
Yusaku Maezawa Opens Application Process for First Lunar Mission aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2023
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Files 2020 Year-End Disclosure Documents
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FuboTV, Inc. and Certain Officers ...
IBM Cloud Satellite Enables Clients to Deliver Cloud Securely in Any Environment Including at the ...
Akastor ASA: Baker Hughes and Akastor ASA announce joint venture company to deliver global offshore drilling ...
GFT and Thought Machine announce BankLite to accelerate delivery of cloud-based digital banking
Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area