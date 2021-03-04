 

Northern Trust Obtains Hard-to-Find Technical Talent for Business Intelligence Analysis & Decision Making with CAI’s Autism2Work Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 15:00  |  90   |   |   

CAI, an innovative business technology services firm today announced that Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS), has selected CAI’s Autism2Work (A2W) program to enable a neurodiversity inclusion program focused on providing individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) employment opportunities in critical technical areas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005045/en/

A2W candidates in the Job Readiness Training complete hands-on exercises instead of a traditional job interview. (Photo: Business Wire)

A2W candidates in the Job Readiness Training complete hands-on exercises instead of a traditional job interview. (Photo: Business Wire)

These individuals bring valuable technical abilities to Northern Trust such as business intelligence analytics while also supporting Northern Trust’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. Northern Trust is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals.

Findings from A2W’s clientele show that productivity increases by as much as 60% when employing people with ASD. National data shows that most autistic adults are unemployed or underemployed, despite having the skill sets and expertise to excel in the workplace. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that 1.1 million Americans with autism will enter the job market within the next decade, providing a talent-rich large pool of untapped talent.

“This engagement aligns with our commitment to advancing our culture of inclusion at Northern Trust as we leverage diversity as a business imperative,” said Connie Lindsey, Northern Trust’s Head of Corporate Social Responsibility and Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

A2W identifies individuals with ASD who offer a unique and more advanced perspective to analyzing data and problem solving. As companies accelerate digital transformation initiatives, A2W-sourced individuals drive innovation and efficiency by identifying areas that can be automated. The program partners with autism-support organizations, government entities, the medical community, and universities to identify individuals with ASD who can assist organizations with these endeavors.

“I am excited to see the progress so far of our new teammates and movement towards the execution of the objectives of our engagement,” Lindsey said. Northern Trust has onboarded several individuals with ASD to its Information Technology unit.

“Companies work with A2W to either start a new disability-inclusive employment program or enhance an existing one—with minimal cost and risk,” said Beth Schulz, CAI’s Autism2Work Practice Director. “What’s important is finding companies with a shared commitment to the long-term success of career development for individuals with autism. Organizations experience measurable benefits such as increased productivity with a cultural shift that embraces neurodiversity. We find that several of our clients with A2W team members outperform their neurotypical peers when placed in the right jobs with the appropriate supports. The program is a win-win for the individuals, the businesses and our partners.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Northern Trust Obtains Hard-to-Find Technical Talent for Business Intelligence Analysis & Decision Making with CAI’s Autism2Work Program CAI, an innovative business technology services firm today announced that Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS), has selected CAI’s Autism2Work (A2W) program to enable a neurodiversity inclusion program focused on providing individuals with Autism Spectrum …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Transphorm’s GaN Products Meet Crypto Mining Power Supply Units Performance Requirements
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
Successful Closing of the Financial Restructuring of Europcar Mobility Group1: the Group Opens a New Chapter in Its History, With Renewed Ambitions
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
Northern Trust Enters Strategic Agreement with Two Sigma to Provide Leading Quantitative Analytics Capabilities
01.03.21
Northern Trust Corporation to Webcast First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
25.02.21
Northern Trust Announces Wealth Management Leadership Changes
22.02.21
Northern Trust Corporation to Speak at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financials Conference on March 10th
18.02.21
Northern Trust Expands Foreign Exchange Currency Management Services Footprint with Key New Mandates
16.02.21
Northern Trust Partners with National Quality Review to Offer Enhanced Mutual Fund Distribution Support
10.02.21
Northern Trust Announces Strategic Investment in EDS, Advancing Whole Office Strategy
08.02.21
Northern Trust Announces Further Alliance as Part of Whole Office Strategy