Northern Trust Obtains Hard-to-Find Technical Talent for Business Intelligence Analysis & Decision Making with CAI’s Autism2Work Program

CAI, an innovative business technology services firm today announced that Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS), has selected CAI’s Autism2Work (A2W) program to enable a neurodiversity inclusion program focused on providing individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) employment opportunities in critical technical areas.

These individuals bring valuable technical abilities to Northern Trust such as business intelligence analytics while also supporting Northern Trust’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. Northern Trust is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals.

Findings from A2W’s clientele show that productivity increases by as much as 60% when employing people with ASD. National data shows that most autistic adults are unemployed or underemployed, despite having the skill sets and expertise to excel in the workplace. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that 1.1 million Americans with autism will enter the job market within the next decade, providing a talent-rich large pool of untapped talent.

“This engagement aligns with our commitment to advancing our culture of inclusion at Northern Trust as we leverage diversity as a business imperative,” said Connie Lindsey, Northern Trust’s Head of Corporate Social Responsibility and Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

A2W identifies individuals with ASD who offer a unique and more advanced perspective to analyzing data and problem solving. As companies accelerate digital transformation initiatives, A2W-sourced individuals drive innovation and efficiency by identifying areas that can be automated. The program partners with autism-support organizations, government entities, the medical community, and universities to identify individuals with ASD who can assist organizations with these endeavors.

“I am excited to see the progress so far of our new teammates and movement towards the execution of the objectives of our engagement,” Lindsey said. Northern Trust has onboarded several individuals with ASD to its Information Technology unit.

“Companies work with A2W to either start a new disability-inclusive employment program or enhance an existing one—with minimal cost and risk,” said Beth Schulz, CAI’s Autism2Work Practice Director. “What’s important is finding companies with a shared commitment to the long-term success of career development for individuals with autism. Organizations experience measurable benefits such as increased productivity with a cultural shift that embraces neurodiversity. We find that several of our clients with A2W team members outperform their neurotypical peers when placed in the right jobs with the appropriate supports. The program is a win-win for the individuals, the businesses and our partners.”