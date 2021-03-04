Tennant Company Appoints Barb Balinski as SVP of Innovation and Technology

Tennant Company (“Tennant”) (NYSE: TNC), a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of solutions that help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world, today announced it has appointed Barb Balinski as the Company’s senior vice president of innovation and technology. Ms. Balinski was previously vice president of engineering, overseeing Tennant’s global engineering team.

“We are excited to have Barb step into this important role on our enterprise leadership team. She has led the R&D team to make significant contributions to Tennant’s success in the past and is a well-respected member of our global leadership team,” said Dave Huml, Tennant Company’s chief executive officer. “In the time she has led our R&D function, she has overseen the successful development of our groundbreaking autonomous robot programs and has played a major role in ensuring that we have a robust pipeline of new innovations in progress. As we continue executing our enterprise strategies to reduce complexity and innovate for profitable growth, her coordinated leadership of R&D, marketing and IT functions will deliver incremental value creation for our customers, our stakeholders and for Tennant.”