Tennant Company Appoints Barb Balinski as SVP of Innovation and Technology
Tennant Company (“Tennant”) (NYSE: TNC), a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of solutions that help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world, today announced it has appointed Barb Balinski as the Company’s senior vice president of innovation and technology. Ms. Balinski was previously vice president of engineering, overseeing Tennant’s global engineering team.
“We are excited to have Barb step into this important role on our enterprise leadership team. She has led the R&D team to make significant contributions to Tennant’s success in the past and is a well-respected member of our global leadership team,” said Dave Huml, Tennant Company’s chief executive officer. “In the time she has led our R&D function, she has overseen the successful development of our groundbreaking autonomous robot programs and has played a major role in ensuring that we have a robust pipeline of new innovations in progress. As we continue executing our enterprise strategies to reduce complexity and innovate for profitable growth, her coordinated leadership of R&D, marketing and IT functions will deliver incremental value creation for our customers, our stakeholders and for Tennant.”
Prior to joining Tennant in 2018, Balinski led the engineering team at Whirlpool Corporation’s Integrated Business Units. She held various positions during her time at Whirlpool, including product manager, advanced technology leader and go-to-market strategist. Prior to joining Whirlpool, Balinski spent 11 years with Saturn Corporation, a subsidiary of General Motors, focusing on automotive product development. Balinski is a member of the Mechanical Engineering Advisory Council (MEAC) at the University of Minnesota, which has a mission to provide guidance on educating future engineers. She also mentors engineering students to help prepare them for success and leadership.
Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and cleaning tools and supplies. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.0 billion in 2020 and has approximately 4,300 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol “” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.
