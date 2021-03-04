 

RRD Launches Full Suite of 3D Solutions to Bring New Dimensions to Interactive Customer Experiences

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) (NYSE: RRD), a leading global provider of marketing and business communications, today announced a suite of 3D solutions to help manufacturers and retailers create rich user experiences and accelerate go-to-market speed. Designed to leverage the power of emerging technologies, such as 5G and spatial web for the Internet of Everything (IoE), RRD’s end-to-end 3D suite features modeling, animation, rendering, and interactive experiences, which enables simulations and digital prototyping that maximize the potential of augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR).

Recent research shows that the integration of 3D solutions into online shopping experiences can lead to 40 percent higher conversion rates. RRD’s new solutions allow companies to create intuitive, personalized experiences, which contribute to a deeper level of customer engagement, higher conversions and improved brand recall.

“It’s no longer enough to have a solid product, service or solution. Today, companies must create experiences that are just as exciting, memorable and innovative as the goods and services they are selling,” said Kiran Shankar, President, RRD GO Creative. “As businesses pivot from a product-centric to a customer-centric mindset, RRD’s 3D solutions will capitalize on smarter, faster networks and advanced technology to provide deeper levels of engagement from concept to customer.”

RRD’s 3D solutions enable benefits in multiple areas, such as:

  • Simulating the in-store shopping experience: 3D solutions can help bridge the gap between e-commerce and brick-and-mortar, especially when options are limited due to social distancing measures. RRD’s solution, coupled with our AR/VR capabilities, can help retailers create highly engaging and measurable immersive experiences.
  • Optimizing global supply chains: 3D can also help improve business processes and decrease time-to-market. For example, 3D renderings and digital prototyping can eliminate the need for product photography, which can result in major cost savings. These solutions can help product companies build “digital twins” of actual products to aid in planning go-to-market strategies. Simulated product and packaging testing can eliminate the need for large spending on physical prototypes.
  • Transforming e-learning: both product training and standard operating procedure training are readily transformed with RRD’s 3D suite. Immersive and interactive training improves output quality and contributes toward superior employee and customer experiences.

The path to creating value for businesses in the age of AR and VR is through experimentation with 3D solutions. The ability to present richer user experiences while accelerating go-to-market speed will be a powerful competitive differentiator for brands and manufacturers,” said Andy Lewkowicz, Senior Vice President, RRD GO Creative. “With the addition of our end-to-end 3D solution suite, RRD is continuing to showcase our expertise in creative services, all under one roof.”

For more information, visit rrd.com/3d-solutions.

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With 30,000 clients and 33,000 employees across 28 countries, RRD offers the industry’s most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies—from Main Street to Wall Street—optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.

For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.rrd.com.



