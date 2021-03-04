The Michaels Companies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results

13 Weeks Ended January 30, 2021 13 Weeks Ended February 1, 2020 52 Weeks Ended January 30, 2021 52 Weeks Ended February 1, 2020 Net Sales $1,916.8M $1,722.6M $5,271.1M $5,072.0M Comp. Store Sales 12.9% -2.4% 4.8% -1.9% Operating Income $342.0M $275.0M $533.5M $515.0M Net Income $255.1M $181.7M $294.9M $272.6M Diluted Earnings per Share $1.72 $1.24 $1.98 $1.78 Adjusted Operating Income1 $361.0M $278.6M $607.6M $572.6M Adjusted Net Income 1 $249.3M $185.1M $347.0M $323.8M Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share1 $1.69 $1.26 $2.33 $2.11

1 See additional information in this release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the respective GAAP measures.



Given the recently announced agreement for Michaels to be acquired by funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management, the Company will not be hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results.

This press release includes non-GAAP measures including adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. The Company has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in a table accompanying this release. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures not only provide its management with comparable financial data for internal financial analysis but also provide meaningful supplemental information to investors. Specifically, these non-GAAP financial measures allow investors to better understand the performance of the Company's business and facilitate a meaningful evaluation of its quarterly and fiscal 2020 results on a comparable basis with its quarterly and fiscal 2019 results.

The Company has provided this information as a means to evaluate the results of its ongoing operations. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. The Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. Other companies in the Company's industry may calculate these items differently than it does.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. is North America's largest specialty provider of arts, crafts, framing, floral, wall décor, and seasonal merchandise for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators. The Company operates more than 1,250 Michaels stores in 49 states and Canada. Additionally, the Company serves customers through digital platforms including Michaels.com and Canada.michaels.com. The Michaels Companies, Inc., also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of high-quality custom and specialty framing merchandise. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit www.michaels.com or download the Michaels app.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended January 30, February 1, January 30, February 1, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 1,916,842 $ 1,722,608 $ 5,271,112 $ 5,072,037 Cost of sales and occupancy expense 1,106,815 1,076,610 3,315,035 3,199,780 Gross profit 810,027 645,998 1,956,077 1,872,257 Selling, general and administrative 447,032 370,803 1,390,620 1,304,280 Restructure and impairment charges 19,447 — 28,835 48,332 Store pre-opening costs 1,554 238 3,082 4,608 Operating income 341,994 274,957 533,540 515,037 Interest expense 40,209 37,816 152,442 154,090 Losses on early extinguishments of debt and refinancing costs — — 22,044 1,316 Other (income) expense, net (124 ) (1,671 ) (1,550 ) 1,260 Income before income taxes 301,909 238,812 360,604 358,371 Income taxes 46,834 57,161 65,669 85,776 Net income $ 255,075 $ 181,651 $ 294,935 $ 272,595 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Foreign currency and cash flow hedges 10,853 85 9,387 (8,273 ) Comprehensive income $ 265,928 $ 181,736 $ 304,322 $ 264,322 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.76 $ 1.24 $ 2.01 $ 1.78 Diluted $ 1.72 $ 1.24 $ 1.98 $ 1.78 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 144,598 146,638 146,541 153,134 Diluted 147,844 146,701 148,531 153,202 The following table sets forth the percentage relationship to net sales of each line item of our unaudited consolidated statements of comprehensive income: 13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended January 30, February 1, January 30, February 1, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of sales and occupancy expense 57.7 62.5 62.9 63.1 Gross profit 42.3 37.5 37.1 36.9 Selling, general and administrative 23.3 21.5 26.4 25.7 Restructure and impairment charges 1.0 — 0.5 1.0 Store pre-opening costs 0.1 — 0.1 0.1 Operating income 17.8 16.0 10.1 10.2 Interest expense 2.1 2.2 2.9 3.0 Losses on early extinguishments of debt and refinancing costs — — 0.4 — Other (income) expense, net — (0.1 ) — — Income before income taxes 15.8 13.9 6.8 7.1 Income taxes 2.4 3.3 1.2 1.7 Net income 13.3 % 10.5 % 5.6 % 5.4 %

The Michaels Companies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) January 30, February 1, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and equivalents $ 1,194,389 $ 409,964 Merchandise inventories 1,007,043 1,097,109 Prepaid expenses and other 56,822 62,287 Accounts receivable, net 14,039 30,442 Total current assets 2,272,293 1,599,802 Property and equipment, net 472,563 430,432 Operating lease assets 1,594,554 1,610,013 Goodwill 94,290 94,290 Other intangible assets, net 57,121 66,417 Deferred income taxes 19,394 18,201 Other assets 18,190 18,940 Total assets $ 4,528,405 $ 3,838,095 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 858,790 $ 476,298 Accrued liabilities and other 488,658 347,136 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 324,238 306,796 Current portion of long-term debt 16,700 24,900 Income taxes payable 27,313 41,236 Total current liabilities 1,715,699 1,196,366 Long-term debt 2,480,953 2,644,460 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,378,394 1,357,821 Deferred income taxes 54,200 — Other liabilities 96,329 85,912 Total liabilities 5,725,575 5,284,559 Stockholders’ Deficit: Common stock, $0.06775 par value, 350,000 shares authorized; 141,608 shares issued and outstanding at January 30, 2021, 146,803 shares issued and outstanding at February 1, 2020. 9,508 9,852 Additional paid-in-capital — 4,872 Accumulated deficit (1,193,234 ) (1,438,357 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,444 ) (22,831 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (1,197,170 ) (1,446,464 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 4,528,405 $ 3,838,095

The Michaels Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) 52 Weeks Ended January 30, February 1, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 294,935 $ 272,595 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Non-cash operating lease expense 308,777 325,962 Depreciation and amortization 130,303 125,499 Share-based compensation 25,010 22,910 Debt issuance costs amortization 3,507 4,451 Loss on write-off of investment — 5,036 Accretion of long-term debt, net 1,391 (129 ) Restructure and impairment charges 28,835 48,332 Impairment of intangible assets 3,500 — Deferred income taxes 52,114 9,455 Losses on early extinguishments of debt and refinancing costs 22,044 1,316 Gain on sale of building (101 ) — Changes in assets and liabilities: Merchandise inventories 88,183 9,504 Prepaid expenses and other 4,869 1,671 Accounts receivable 14,627 29,516 Other assets 198 (3,562 ) Operating lease liabilities (277,375 ) (323,010 ) Accounts payable 389,756 (14,787 ) Accrued interest 6,978 (2,192 ) Accrued liabilities and other 128,671 (36,020 ) Income taxes (5,323 ) 17,647 Other liabilities 1,537 (1,019 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,222,436 493,175 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property and equipment (162,004 ) (120,545 ) Proceeds from sale of building 875 — Acquisition of intangible assets — (58,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (161,129 ) (178,545 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Common stock repurchased (91,118 ) (107,997 ) Payments on term loan credit facility (545,950 ) (24,900 ) Borrowings on asset-based revolving credit facility 600,000 23,200 Payments on asset-based revolving credit facility (600,000 ) (23,200 ) Payment of 2020 senior subordinated notes — (510,000 ) Issuance of senior notes — 500,000 Issuance of senior secured notes 375,000 — Payment of debt refinancing costs (26,812 ) (8,162 ) Proceeds from stock options exercised 12,473 506 Other financing activities (475 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (276,882 ) (150,553 ) Net change in cash and equivalents 784,425 164,077 Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 409,964 245,887 Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 1,194,389 $ 409,964

The Michaels Companies, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended January 30, February 1, January 30, February 1, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 509,576 $ 386,808 $ 1,222,436 $ 493,175 Non-cash operating lease expense (67,737 ) (81,704 ) (308,777 ) (325,962 ) Depreciation and amortization (34,921 ) (31,474 ) (130,303 ) (125,499 ) Share-based compensation (5,251 ) (4,246 ) (25,010 ) (22,910 ) Debt issuance costs amortization (750 ) (942 ) (3,507 ) (4,451 ) Loss on write-off of investment — — — (5,036 ) Accretion of long-term debt, net (911 ) (66 ) (1,391 ) 129 Restructure and impairment charges (19,447 ) — (28,835 ) (48,332 ) Impairment of intangible assets — — (3,500 ) — Deferred income taxes (52,403 ) (19,439 ) (52,114 ) (9,455 ) Losses on early extinguishments of debt and refinancing costs — — (22,044 ) (1,316 ) Gain on sale of building — — 101 — Changes in assets and liabilities (73,081 ) (67,286 ) (352,121 ) 322,252 Net income 255,075 181,651 294,935 272,595 Interest expense 40,209 37,816 152,442 154,090 Income taxes 46,834 57,161 65,669 85,776 Depreciation and amortization 34,921 31,474 130,303 125,499 Interest income (144 ) (1,172 ) (1,570 ) (3,185 ) EBITDA 376,895 306,930 641,779 634,775 Adjustments: COVID-19 expense (1) 683 — 19,842 — Losses on early extinguishments of debt and refinancing costs — — 22,044 1,316 Share-based compensation 5,251 4,246 25,010 22,910 Restructure and impairment charges 19,447 — 28,835 48,332 Darice liquidation charges (467 ) — 45,244 — Severance costs 3,435 431 8,972 5,607 Store pre-opening costs 1,554 238 3,082 4,608 Store remodel costs 64 94 1,739 337 Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net 314 (383 ) (8 ) 276 Store closing costs 621 313 1,528 (156 ) Consultant costs 6,476 — 20,625 — CEO transition costs(2) — 3,668 — 9,236 Other(3) 4,203 2,173 11,846 6,661 Adjusted EBITDA $ 418,476 $ 317,710 $ 830,538 $ 733,902

(1) Includes costs attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic including hazard pay for team members, costs associated with furloughed employees, certain inventory charges and sanitation supplies. This amount also includes $8.0 million of wage subsidies resulting form COVID-19 relief legislation. (2) CEO transition costs include $5.6 million of severance paid to our previous CEO and a $3.7 million sign-on bonus for our new CEO. (3) Other adjustments primarily relate to items such as moving and relocation expenses, franchise taxes, sign-on bonuses, director's fees, search costs and the support center move.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP basis to Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share (Unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended January 30, February 1, January 30, February 1, (In thousands, except per share) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating income $ 341,994 $ 274,957 $ 533,540 $ 515,037 Restructure and impairment charges (a) 19,447 — 28,835 48,332 Darice liquidation (income) charges (b) (467 ) — 45,244 — CEO transition costs (c) — 3,668 — 9,237 Adjusted operating income $ 360,974 $ 278,625 $ 607,619 $ 572,606 Net income $ 255,075 $ 181,651 $ 294,935 $ 272,595 Restructure and impairment charges (a) 19,447 — 28,835 48,332 Darice liquidation (income) charges (b) (467 ) — 45,244 — CEO transition costs (c) — 3,668 — 9,237 Write-off of investment (d) — — — 5,036 Losses on early extinguishments of debt and refinancing costs — — 22,044 1,316 Interest on 2020 senior subordinated notes (e) — — — 1,748 Tax adjustment for above items (6,358 ) (257 ) (25,706 ) (14,489 ) Tax benefit in connection with the CARES Act (18,374 ) — (18,374 ) — Adjusted net income $ 249,323 $ 185,062 $ 346,978 $ 323,775 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 1.72 $ 1.24 $ 1.98 $ 1.78 Restructure and impairment charges (a) 0.13 — 0.19 0.32 Darice liquidation (income) charges (b) (0.00 ) — 0.30 — CEO transition costs (c) — 0.02 — 0.06 Write-off of investment (d) — — — 0.03 Losses on early extinguishments of debt and refinancing costs — — 0.15 0.01 Interest on 2020 senior subordinated notes (e) — — — 0.01 Tax adjustment for above items (0.04 ) (0.00 ) (0.17 ) (0.09 ) Tax benefit in connection with the CARES Act (0.12 ) — (0.12 ) - Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted $ 1.69 $ 1.26 $ 2.33 $ 2.11

(a) Fiscal 2020 excludes $19.4 million of impairment charges related to the closure of 13 underperforming stores and $9.4 million of impairment charges related to the relocation of our support center. Fiscal 2019 excludes charges related to the closure of our Pat Catan's stores and impairment charges recorded as a result of lower than expected operating performance in our wholesale business. (b) Excludes (income) charges related to the closure of the Darice wholesale business. (c) Excludes $5.6 million of severance paid to our previous CEO and a $3.7 million sign-on bonus for our new CEO. (d) Excludes the write-off of an investment in a liquidated business. (e) Excludes interest paid on our 2020 Senior Subordinated notes during the period between the issuance of our 2027 Senior Notes and when the proceeds from that issuance were used to redeem the 2020 Senior Subordinated Notes.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. Summary of Operating Data (Unaudited) The following table sets forth certain of our unaudited operating data: 13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended January 30, February 1, January 30, February 1, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Store open at beginning of period 1,272 1,274 1,274 1,258 New stores - - 6 21 Relocated stores opened 1 - 8 13 Closed stores (18 ) - (25 ) (5 ) Relocated stores closed (3 ) - (11 ) (13 ) Store open at end of period 1,252 1,274 1,252 1,274 Other Operating Data: Average inventory per store (in thousands) $ 800 $ 816 $ 800 $ 816 Comparable store sales 12.9 % (2.4 )% 4.8 % (1.9 )% Comparable store sales, at constant currency 12.7 % (2.5 )% 4.8 % (1.8 )%

