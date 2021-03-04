 

8x8 Appoints Amritesh Chaudhuri as Chief Marketing Officer

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced the appointment of Amritesh Chaudhuri (Amrit) as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, effective March 1, 2021. Chaudhuri is a recognized leader in the cloud industry, known for taking cloud and SaaS solutions, including contact center and communications, to market both in the enterprise and the SMB space.

Amritesh Chaudhuri, 8x8 Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“8x8 is part of a significant and rapidly evolving market that is quickly adopting cloud software,” stated Dave Sipes, CEO of 8x8, Inc. “Amrit brings deep experience running marketing teams at scale and excels in leading go-to-market strategy in high velocity markets such as the cloud communications industry. He will play a key role in expanding our combined unified communications and contact center market leadership for businesses of all sizes.”

Most recently, Chaudhuri led marketing at RingCentral. Previously, he led marketing for Oracle’s Cloud Platform portfolio ($5B+ business) and was responsible for setting the leadership vision and execution strategy to drive growth and adoption for Oracle's PaaS and IaaS services.

“I am thrilled to be joining 8x8 at this watershed moment for the cloud communications industry,” said Amrit Chaudhuri. “This market is dynamic and has never been more relevant. 8x8’s innovative products and integrated platform are uniquely positioned to help organizations embrace the transformation of work.”

Former CMO Marge Breya will continue to advise 8x8 as a consultant. “We thank Marge for her significant contributions to 8x8. Over the past year, she helped navigate a time of great change for our industry, built an excellent team, and positioned 8x8 well for future growth,” added Sipes.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of contact center, voice communications, video, chat and API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.



