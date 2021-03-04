 

Luminar to Provide Business Update and Q4/Full Year 2020 Financials on March 18, 2021

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR), the global leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology, today announced that it will provide a comprehensive business update and report of financials for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, following the close of market on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Founder & CEO Austin Russell and CFO Tom Fennimore will host a video webcast to include the following agenda:

  • Execution: Iris for Series Production
  • Software Business
  • Commercial Programs Update
  • Financial Review: Q4 and Full Year 2020
  • 2021 Outlook

The webcast will feature a live Q&A session following the business update.

What: Webcast featuring Business Update, Q4/Full Year 2020 Financials, and live Q&A
Date: Thursday, March 18, 2021
Time: 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET)

A live webcast of the event will be available on Luminar’s Investor site at http://luminartech.com/quarterlyreview. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company with the vision to make autonomy safe and ubiquitous by delivering the only lidar and associated software that meets the industry’s stringent performance, safety, and economic requirements. Luminar has rapidly gained over 50 industry partners, including 7 of the top 10 global automotive OEMs. In 2020, Luminar signed the industry’s first production deal for autonomous consumer vehicles with Volvo Cars, while also recently striking deals with Daimler Truck AG and Intel’s Mobileye. Luminar has also received minority investments from the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, Daimler Truck AG, and Volvo Cars, a global leader in automotive safety, to accelerate the introduction of autonomous trucks and cars at highway speed. Founded in 2012, Luminar is a 400-person team with offices in Palo Alto, Orlando, Colorado Springs, Detroit, and Munich. For more information please visit www.luminartech.com.



