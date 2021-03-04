 

It’s the Collab of the Season E.L.F. Cosmetics X Chipotle Launch a Limited Edition Makeup Collection

Two of the biggest disruptors in their industries—e.l.f. Cosmetics and Chipotle—are coming together March 10 to launch the limited edition e.l.f. x Chipotle collection. e.l.f's commitment to cruelty-free and vegan products unite with Chipotle's mission to cultivate a better world through responsibly-raised food to inspire the makeup collection you didn’t know you were craving.

e.l.f. Cosmetics and Chipotle to launch a limited edition beauty collection on March 10. (Photo: Business Wire)

“There is nothing tastier or prettier than the combination of burritos and makeup!” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. “We have long admired Chipotle and we are thrilled to come together to do things that neither one of us have done before. We share the same renegade spirit and are both committed to bringing the best ingredients to our consumers at extraordinary prices.”

“We’re always looking for opportunities to lead culture and make authentic connections with Gen-Z alongside brands that share similar values,” said Tressie Lieberman, Vice President, Digital Marketing and Off-Premise, Chipotle. “Following our first launch with e.l.f., which sold out in less than four minutes last spring, we’ve taken our collab to the next level with beauty products celebrating our real ingredients in totally unexpected ways.”

Get it before it’s gone! This new limited edition collection features all the beauty essentials you need to create your custom look that's mild, medium AND HOT!

  • CHIPOTLE EYESHADOW PALETTE, $16. Spice things up with this 12-piece eyeshadow palette, inspired by the Chipotle line! The fresh spread of matte, shimmer, and metallic shades are inspired by classic Chipotle ingredients, including white rice, brown rice, pinto beans, black beans, sofritas, fajitas, mild salsa, green salsa, hot salsa, corn salsa, guac, and lettuce. Every palette purchase comes with a free chips & guac offer from Chipotle!*
  • MAKE IT HOT LIP GLOSS, $8. This lip-plumping gloss will have your pout looking extra saucy with a tint of red-hot salsa color. The high-shine formula also delivers a mild-yet-alluring tingling sensation, making your lips feel fuller, soothed, and hydrated.
  • EXTRA GUAC FACE SPONGE SET, $10. Avocado shaped sponge with angled and rounded sides and a mini pit shaped sponge for hard-to-reach areas.
  • EYES CHIPS FACE MAKEUP BAG, $18. This makeup bag is designed to look just like Chipotle’s tortilla chip bag—perfect for carrying all your beauty essentials and sides, plus the whole e.l.f. x Chipotle collection.

The e.l.f. x Chipotle collection will be available exclusively on elfcosmetics.com, chipotlegoods.com, and on the mobile-first virtual shopping platform, NTWRK. Join e.l.f.’s Beauty Squad, the e.l.f. loyalty program, to be the first to shop the limited edition collection on March 9, everyone else can get the goods on March 10. e.l.f. x Chipotle’s NTWRK drop will take place on March 10 at 11AM PT on the NTWRK app. This is the first shoppable video from e.l.f. x Chipotle! Fans will tune in to watch exclusive content from Creator, Artist and DJ Brittany Sky and then have the chance to purchase the limited edition collection on the app.

