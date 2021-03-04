Boxlight Announces Clevertouch Academy

Clevertouch Academy is a hub of resources, tutorials, lesson plans, and detailed downloads designed for teachers, trainers, trade partners, and engineers. In this initial launch, there are five key courses designed to enable effortless user adoption once the technology is installed. Clevertouch is planning to release more courses in the coming months.

Clevertouch understands that effective professional development is critical for securing successful outcomes and engaging an organization’s team and technology, and has partnered with industry standard audio-visual body, AVIXA. Each course offers essential AVIXA RU renewal points towards all individual’s CTS. All Clevertouch Academy courses are vetted and approved. Boxlight and Clevertouch strongly believe that the partnership with AVIXA creates a solid foundation for building customer confidence in Clevertouch products and after service support.

Clevertouch Lead Trainer Mike Nunley designed the Academy Engineering course to ensure that partners around the globe can offer instant support and advice to all end user customers. In addition, teachers-turned-tech-ambassadors Ryan Stapleton and Gareth Middleton have created videos to help teachers get the most from their interactive displays. Because international travel and in-person training is not yet being planned for 2021, these courses will allow Clevertouch customers to broaden their knowledge from the safety of their PCs.

President at Boxlight, Mark Starkey comments, “Clevertouch Academy marks an additional brand investment for Boxlight in 2021. Training and supporting our customers is one of our top priorities. We are still early in the year and we anticipate more announcements to further our growth and global expansion. We are confident that our plans will clearly show us as a leader and go-to brand in EdTech, Enterprise, Retail and Healthcare technology.”

Get connected and sign up for a free account with Clevertouch Academy, visit academy.clevertouch.com.

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch and Mimio. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, https://www.clevertouch.com/.

