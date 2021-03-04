Cyclo Therapeutics Announces Last Patient Last Visit in Phase 1/2 Trial Evaluating Trappsol Cyclo for the Treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C

NPC1 is a rare genetic disease affecting 1 in 100,000 live births globally. NPC affects every cell in the body due to a defect in the NPC1 protein which is responsible for cholesterol processing in the cell. As cholesterol accumulates in cells, NPC causes symptoms in the brain, liver, spleen, lung and other organs and often leads to premature death. There are no approved drug therapies for NPC in the United States and only one approved therapy in Europe.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families suffering from disease, today announced that the last patient completed their last visit in the Phase 1/2 study evaluating Trappsol Cyclo, a proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, administered intravenously (IV) to Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 (NPC1) patients. The Company expects to report topline data for the Phase 1/2 study in March 2021.

“On behalf of Cyclo Therapeutics, I would like to express our sincere gratitude for all the patients, families and physicians who participated in this important study. We have been encouraged by the safety and efficacy data seen to-date and look forward to reporting topline data in the coming weeks,” commented Sharon Hrynkow PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs.

The randomized, double-blind Phase 1/2 study of Trappsol Cyclo enrolled 12 patients aged 2 and above. Trappsol Cyclo was evaluated in 3 dose groups (1500, 2000, 2500 mg/kg body weight) administered IV in NPC patients aged 2-plus bi-weekly over 48 weeks. To-date, individual and cumulative safety data show the drug to be well tolerated with a favorable safety profile for all dose groups.

Previously reported data from interim analyses show effects of IV drug administration on markers of cholesterol synthesis and metabolism, indicating clearance of cholesterol from cells. Pharmacokinetic data show the drug in cerebrospinal fluid during and even after the end of IV infusion, at all dose levels. Lysosphingomyelin-509 in plasma demonstrates a clear downward trend over the 48-week study, with no apparent dose-relationship, further supporting the drug’s ability to clear lipids from cells. Tau, a biomarker of neurodegeneration, is reduced in cerebrospinal fluid of patients who opted for lumbar punctures at 24 and 48 weeks, suggesting a neuroprotective effect of the drug. For the 7 patients who completed the trial as of September 2020, 6 (86%) met the first efficacy criterion of the study related to improvement in 2 domains of the 17-domain Severity Scale. For the second efficacy outcome measure, change from baseline in global impression of disease, 5 of 7 patients improved per the Clinicians Global Impression of Improvement scale and 2 were stabilized.