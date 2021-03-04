 

Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, today announced that Lawrence A. Kenyon, President, CEO and CFO of Outlook Therapeutics, will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference taking place March 9-10, 2021.

In addition to the fireside chat, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the event, please visit the conference website here.

A video webcast of the fireside chat will be available for viewing on-demand beginning Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 7:00 AM ET for those registered for the conference and will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section of the Outlook Therapeutics website, outlooktherapeutics.com.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.        

Outlook Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop ONS-5010/LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg) as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. If ONS-5010 is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in treating a range of retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, China and other markets. Outlook Therapeutics expects to file ONS-5010 with the U.S. FDA as a new BLA under the PHSA 351(a) regulatory pathway, initially for wet AMD. For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com

