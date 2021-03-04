Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, today announced that Lawrence A. Kenyon, President, CEO and CFO of Outlook Therapeutics, will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference taking place March 9-10, 2021.



In addition to the fireside chat, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the event, please visit the conference website here.