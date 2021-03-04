 

FactSet Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

NORWALK, Conn., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that it will release its financial and operating results for the second quarter fiscal 2021, ending February 28, 2021, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. FactSet will also host a conference call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. eastern time on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

The following information is provided for investors who would like to participate in the conference call and webcast:

U.S. Participants:  833.726.6487
International Participants: 830.213.7677
Passcode: 3491610
Webcast:  FactSet Q2 2021 Earnings Call

An archived webcast with the accompanying slides will be available at the Company’s investor relations website for one year after the conclusion of the live event. The earnings call transcript will be available via FactSet CallStreet. An audio replay of this conference will also be available until April 6, 2021 via the following telephone numbers: 855.859.2056 in the U.S. and 404.537.3406 internationally using passcode 3491610.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 138,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices.  Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

FactSet
Media & Investor Relations Contact:                         
Rima Hyder                                        
+1 857.265.7523                                
rima.hyder@factset.com




