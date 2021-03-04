 

One of the Largest Police Department in North America Selects Urbanimmersive’s 3D Tour Technology

SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive”, the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) is pleased to announce that one of the largest police department in North America selected Urbanimmersive’s 3D tour technology. The client has requested to stay anonymous for confidentiality reasons but will provide Urbanimmersive with on-demand references of other police organizations.

The client will be using Urbanimmersive’s 3D technology to create offline 3D tours of highly secured and sensitive buildings. They will use the 3D tours for the purpose of offsite building inspections, documentation and police force staff remote training.

Urbanimmersive will provide its proprietary 3D technology on an annual licensing model. The license will include the use of Ui Capture app, 3D tours and floor plans software. Urbanimmersive will also supply the client with 360 camera kits which include custom-made protective cases with pre-cut foam designed by Urbanimmersive to easily carry-on in just one case all pieces of hardware required for visual content scans.

The client has selected Urbanimmersive’s 3D tour solution against other 3D technologies for its ability to produce and use 3D tours without any internet dependency and for its advanced features such as the ability to use a Capture App that provides scanning automatic alignment of 360 images, built-in floor plan editor, powerful 3D hotspots tool and the possibility to expand the usage of 3D tours with interactive meetings (‘UiMeet3D’) for remote group offsite inspections and training.

The license and hardware provided by Urbanimmersive under this agreement will make the client totally autonomous in the processes of capturing visual content and creating 3D tours and floor plans.

"For a first deal into the security market segment, we couldn't be happier that it is with one of the largest and prestigious police department organizations in North America. For us, it definitely proves that our 3D tour technology features surpass the most-known 3D tour solutions in the market. The security market potential for 3D tours is huge and we have the intention to leverage this new win to tap into this worldwide market. This will also provide Urbanimmersive with stable annual licensing revenues", stated Ghislain Lemire, President and CEO of Urbanimmersive.

TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed this press release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Urbanimmersive

Urbanimmersive is a SaaS business management solution that provides mission-critical solutions to visual content providers serving the real estate residential, commercial, construction, and local business markets. Urbanimmersive’ platform helps customers to increase operational productivity and delivering the full potential of visual content creations through leading-edge websites builder tool, AI-backed image indexing, robust file transfer systems, and interactive visual technology solutions. The firm's core technology is a 3D emulator powered by a visual content recognition post-production algorithm that delivers online and offline alternatives to traditional 3D engines for the creation of immersive digital environments. Learn more at urbanimmersive.com.

Caution of Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management estimates or opinions change.

For more information, please contact:

Urbanimmersive Inc.
Ghislain Lemire
President & CEO
514-394-7820 X 202
ghislainlemire@urbanimmersive.com

Simon Bédard, CA, CPA, CFA, MBA
Chief Financial Officer
514 394-7820 X 224
simonbedard@urbanimmersive.com 




