 

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces Full Prepayment of a Senior Credit Facility and Reduction of Junior Facilities Resulting in Significant Cashflow Benefit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 15:10  |  67   |   |   

GLYFADA, Greece, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced today that it has come to an agreement with one of its lenders, Entrust Global, for the early prepayment of a credit facility secured by a first priority mortgage on one of its Capesize vessels, the M/V Lordship (the “Facility”).

The outstanding balance of the Facility is $21.6 million and is scheduled to be repaid with immediate effect. The initial earliest maturity date is in June 2023. The average applicable coupon through the remaining term of the Facility is approximately 10%.

Following the prepayment and assuming no refinancing of the M/V Lordship, the interest savings for the Company would be expected to be $1.3 million for the remaining of 2021 and $1.8 million on average per year for 2022-23. Additionally, annual repayments would be reduced by approximately $2.5 million on average, which would positively impact the average break-even rate of the Company’s fleet.

In addition, a significant portion of the Company’s junior / unsecured facilities has also been prepaid since the beginning of 2021 pursuant to the mandatory prepayment terms of those facilities, resulting in further reduction in the interest expense. Specifically, a $12.0 million prepayment has been applied against the junior / unsecured loans with an applicable interest rate of 5.5%, resulting in expected annual interest savings of approximately $660,000.

The prepayment amounts were funded with cash on hand.

Stamatis Tsantanis, the Company's Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“We are pleased to announce these transactions for the Company, where the immediate reduction of our financial expenditure will have a direct positive reflection on the Company’s profitability. At the same time, the average break-even of the fleet will be significantly reduced, enhancing our cash-flow generating capacity. Assuming no immediate refinancing, the expected cash-flow benefit for Seanergy will be approximately $4.9 million per year.

During the first quarter of 2021, the Capesize daily spot rates have increased to approximately double their historical 5-year averages. Based on the prevailing Capesize market fundamentals, we strongly believe that the next years will be one of the most favorable periods for Capesize vessels. Seanergy will continue to pursue strategic opportunities that will improve our shareholders’ returns in the years to come.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces Full Prepayment of a Senior Credit Facility and Reduction of Junior Facilities Resulting in Significant Cashflow Benefit GLYFADA, Greece, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced today that it has come to an agreement with one of its lenders, Entrust Global, for the early prepayment of a credit …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...