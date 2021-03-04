 

Sumo Logic Expands Observability with Deeper Insights for Performance and Reliability of Microservices

globenewswire
04.03.2021   

New Features and Enhancements Provide a Holistic View of Microservices Architectures to Identify and Resolve Issues Faster

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence, today announced new updates to the Sumo Logic Observability Suite including Service Maps and Service Dashboards, the extension of its Root Cause Explorer solution to include Kubernetes metrics and tracing, expansion of its Global Intelligence Service for Kubernetes, as well as a new beta program for both AWS Lambda support and Browser Real User Monitoring. These additions allow DevOps and site reliability engineers (SREs) to get a holistic view of all microservices to identify and resolve issues faster.

As modern application stacks become increasingly complex and interconnected, it becomes more difficult for organizations to make connections between numerous applications to gain real, valuable insights into the performance of their microservices. However, now more than ever, end users expect real-time, always-on functionality of applications and services. Because of this, it is critical for digital businesses to effectively monitor and manage how applications across its technology stack’s ecosystem are operating in relation to one another, so engineers can prioritize and troubleshoot any issues.

“Today’s organizations need to have a deep understanding of not just which microservices work hand-in-hand, but also how they are supported by the application stack as a whole. When an application issue arises engineers must be able to understand the full failure chain that led to the alert at the drop of a hat, otherwise restoring the reliability of the application will take too long and the failure will likely recur,” said Bruno Kurtic, Founding VP of Strategy and Solutions at Sumo Logic. “We are excited to further expand our observability suite with new features and functionality to help organizations get a snapshot of the holistic health of your microservices and ultimately achieve application reliability.”

Introducing Sumo Logic Service Maps and Service Dashboards
Sumo Logic’s Service Maps and Service Dashboards expands upon its Application Observability solution with an end-to-end service approach to monitoring, diagnosing, and troubleshooting modern applications by automatically detecting and visualizing service data from underlying application telemetry. This allows engineers to quickly detect anomalous events, determine timeline and scale of anomalies, and enable rapid root cause analysis through machine learning-aided technology. Service Maps are automatically built from tracing data, to provide a high-level view of any application’s environment and gives SREs and DevOps engineers a greater understanding of application architecture and dependencies between monitored microservices — including those built on Kubernetes.

