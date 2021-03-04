 

Andrew Peller Limited Announces TSX Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid

GRIMSBY, Ontario, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (“Andrew Peller” or the “Company”) (Toronto Stock Exchange: ADW.A/ADW.B) today announced that it has filed with the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”), and the TSX has accepted, a notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB”) permitting the Company to purchase for cancellation up to 1,773,896 of its outstanding class A non-voting shares (“Class A Shares”) over a 12-month period, representing 5% of the 35,477,939 Class A Shares outstanding as of the close of trading on February 25, 2021.

Purchases under the NCIB may commence on March 8, 2021 and continue until March 7, 2022, when the bid expires, or such earlier date on which purchases under the NCIB have been completed. Purchases of Class A Shares under the NCIB will be made in open market transactions through the facilities of the TSX or through alternative trading systems at the market price of the Class A Shares at the time of acquisition. The average daily trading volume of the Class A Shares for the six months ended February 28, 2021 was 20,465 shares. Accordingly, the maximum number of Class A Shares that may be purchased on a daily basis, subject to any approved exceptions, will be 5,116 Class A Shares representing 25% of the average daily trading volume. Class A Shares purchased under the NCIB will either be cancelled or transferred to and held in a trust established by the Company for the settlement of equity settled incentive plans. Andrew Peller purchased 597,900 Class A Shares for cancellation through the facilities of the TSX or through other alternative Canadian trading systems at a volume weighted average trading price of $10.44 per Class A Share under a normal course issuer bid which provided for the purchase for cancellation of up to 1,799,733 Class A Shares and expired on November 12, 2020.

From time to time during the NCIB when Andrew Peller does not possess material non-public information about itself or its securities, Andrew Peller may enter into one or more automatic purchase plans with its broker to allow for the purchase of Class A Shares when it ordinarily would not be active in the market due to its own internal trading black-out periods, insider trading rules or otherwise. Any such plans will be adopted in accordance with the requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws. Outside of these pre-determined black-out periods and insider trading rules, Class A Shares will be purchased in accordance with management’s discretion based on market conditions, share price and other factors at the relevant time.

