International Land Alliance Announces Start of Stage Two Construction at Valle Divino

“The Valle Divino development is progressing according to schedule, having broken ground in July 2020 and completing its first stage of construction in January 2021,” said Roberto Valdes, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of ILA. “We are seeing heightened interest for sustainably-minded real estate at an attractive price point, and we are looking forward to serving this demand with 650 homesites planned in this project. Strategically located on the western edge of the Guadalupe Valley and overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Valle Divino is a prime example of the value offering that the Baja region brings to homebuyers and investors.”

SAN DIEGO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) (“ILA” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, has started its second stage of construction at Valle Divino, an eco-friendly development in Ensenada, Baja California, roughly 50 miles south of San Diego. This stage includes additional survey and engineering, as well as site preparation infrastructure for model homes in Phase I (184 homesites). Residential lot prices at Valle Divino start at $49,000 and the completed 600 square-foot solar-powered homes start at $89,000.

The Valle Divino community is part of a master planned residential community overlooking the internationally renowned Bajamar Ocean Front Hotel and Golf Resort. The community sits on the western edge of the Guadalupe Valley, Baja’s premier wine region with over 175 wineries. ILA recently completed a second “Test Vineyard” in the region with 14 different grapes, including Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Tempranillo, Syrah, Mourvèdre, Petit Verdot, Viognier, Nebbiolo, Pino Noir and Zinfandel. Test Vineyards are planted in an effort to see how different grape varieties grow in the same location.

To speak to a sales representative and make an appointment to tour the community, contact Analo Valdes at sales@ila.company or (858) 900-8056 or visit our website https://ila.company/valle-divino-resort/

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its’ core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brooks Hamilton

Senior Vice President

MZ Group – MZ North America

(949) 546-6326

ILAL@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

International Land Alliance

Jason Sunstein, Vice President

Direct: (858) 692-2677

Jason@ila.company