Larry Chen Joins Bioventus as Managing Director, China and Asia Pacific

“We are glad to welcome Larry to Bioventus and look forward to leveraging his experience and relationships in both China, as we explore our expansion opportunities there, and throughout the Asia Pacific region,” said John Nosenzo, Chief Commercial Officer, Bioventus. “We believe patients and clinicians will benefit greatly from our solutions in osteoarthritic joint pain, minimally invasive trauma and bone graft substitutes.”

DURHAM, N.C., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) (“Bioventus” or the “Company”) , a global leader in innovations for active healing, has appointed Larry Chen as Managing Director, China and Asia Pacific. Chen has more than 20 years of experience in sales and marketing roles for leading health care companies with a presence in the region. Based in Shenzhen, China, he is responsible for significantly increasing penetration of Bioventus products across key markets, with a focus on China.

Chen joins Bioventus from Zipline Medical where for the past four years he served as its Director, Asia Pacific, until its acquisition by Stryker. Prior to that, Chen was Sales Director, and later Marketing Director, Greater China, for Smith & Nephew and served in regional sales and marketing roles in Asia for ArthoCare. His experience also includes Asia Pacific regional commercial leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson Medical/Ethicon, Mentor Corp. and Stryker, where he was based in California. Chen began his career as an Export Sales Manager at China Qing ’An International Trading in Beijing.

He received his MBA from the University of Leuven, now Vlerick Leuven Ghent School, and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing.

About Bioventus

