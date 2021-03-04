 

Genius Brands International Issues CEO Newsletter

STAN LEE’S SUPERHERO KINDERGARTEN
Streaming 'Sneak Peek' Weekend Drives Huge Growth of KARTOON CHANNEL!

MARVEL STUDIOS/GENIUS BRANDS ANNOUNCEMENT TO BE MARCH 30!

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNUS), a global brand management company that creates and licenses multimedia entertainment content for children, released a letter to shareholders from Chairman & CEO Andy Heyward. The complete letter follows:

People have been asking us, "How did the Superhero Kindergarten Sneak Peek do?"

The results are in, and I’m proud to report that Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten ‘Sneak Peek' weekend, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, (Jan 29th - 31st) was a massive success for Kartoon Channel!

The Sneak Peek drove an increase in all key metrics that we track for Kartoon Channel!, in particular, hours of viewership, unique users, and application installs.

These results bode well not only for the launch of the full series later this year, but additionally for the accompanying consumer products program, and the growth and success of Kartoon Channel! overall. 

I am pleased to share with you, for the first time, the series premiere date for Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, has now been set for APRIL 23. The show will be distributed on Kartoon Channel! across Apple TV, Apple iOS, Android TV, Android Mobile, Amazon Prime, Amazon Fire, Roku, Tubi, Dish, Sling, Samsung smart TVs, and LG smart TVs.

A broad marketing campaign managed by our recent acquisition, Chizcomm Media, will begin shortly across TV, Influencer, Display Ads, Video Ads, Social Media, and yes, of course, Stan Lee and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s diverse social platforms.

We were delighted by the results, and we asked ourselves if they would be retained at the end of the Sneak Peek weekend, and would we be able to experience growth from our baseline? The answer was...YES.

Not only after the weekend, but for the following three weeks and continuing, every metric we consider material, showed growth.

While we don’t turn on the Marketing 'Fire Hose’ until the series premieres in April, we are now witnessing organic growth at extremely high levels… greater than we anticipated.

We noticed something else. There was tremendous engagement with the show from the social media platforms of both Arnold Schwarzenegger and Stan Lee.

  • Kids are discovering Kartoon Channel!.
  • Adults are discovering Kartoon Channel!.
  • Content Owners are contacting Kartoon Channel!... and wanting their top tier content to appear there!
