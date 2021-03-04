Capricor Therapeutics to Present Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Update on March 11

Company to Host Conference Call, March 11, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET

LOS ANGELES, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR), a biotechnology company focused on the development of first-in-class cell- and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of a variety of diseases and disorders will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, shortly after the NASDAQ market close on Thursday, March 11. Management will then host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on March 11.



Title: Capricor Therapeutics Fourth Quarter 2020 & Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast Date: Thursday, March 11, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Conference Call Details: Toll-Free: 877-451-6152

International: 201-389-0879

Conference ID: 13717080 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143779

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of diseases. Capricor's lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and the cytokine storm associated with COVID-19. Capricor is also investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and exploring the potential of exosome-based candidates to treat or prevent a variety of disorders. We are now developing two potential vaccines for COVID-19 as part of our exosome platform. For more information, visit www.capricor.com and follow the Company on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.