Allarity Therapeutics Initiates Phase 2 Trial of IXEMPRA in Europe for the Treatment of Metastatic Breast Cancer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved IXEMPRA, a microtubulin inhibitor, in 2007 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer. Allarity holds exclusive European option rights to IXEMPRA from the pharmaceutical company R-Pharm U.S., LLC, which previously acquired global rights to the drug from Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS). Allarity has previously developed and validated a Drug Response Predictor (DRP) companion diagnostic specific for the drug.

Hørsholm, Denmark (4 March 2021) – Allarity Therapeutics A/S (“Allarity” or the “Company”) today announced that it has enrolled the first patient in its European Phase 2 clinical trial of IXEMPRA (ixabepilone) for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer.

“We are pleased to announce the enrollment of the first patient in our DRP-guided Phase 2 clinical trial for IXEMPRA, one of our prioritized pipeline programs. Phase 2 development of this asset in the European Union (EU) positions us to advance the drug toward a registrational approval and commercialization in this major oncology market, a necessary step for making it available to individuals living with metastatic breast cancer in Europe,” commented Steve R. Carchedi, CEO of Allarity Therapeutics. “We are confident that our Phase 2 study will prove the merits of this drug, together with its DRP companion diagnostic, further clinically validating our DRP biomarker technology.”

Allarity is currently conducting a DRP-guided Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate IXEMPRA for the treatment of third-line metastatic breast cancer, with numerous trial sites planned in Europe, including Belgium, England, Denmark, Finland, Poland and Germany. The Company’s protocol plans for an enrollment target of 60 IXEMPRA DRP-selected patients. By using DRP for patient selection, Allarity aims to provide a superior clinical benefit to patients receiving IXEMPRA, as compared to historical clinical data from breast cancer patients treated with IXEMPRA but not selected with DRP. Principal Investigator Guy Jerusalem, M.D., Ph.D., Head of Medical Oncology and Director of the Breast Clinic at the University Hospital Center in Liege, Belgium, enrolled the first DRP-selected patient.