 

VERB Readies Release Of Much Anticipated Interactive Video Integration With Microsoft Outlook; Offers Expansive Beta Program For Small Businesses Impacted By COVID

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a rapidly emerging market leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing tools, including livestream ecommerce, CRM, and content management applications, today announced that in preparation for the global release of its much anticipated Microsoft Outlook integration, it will offer small businesses across the country impacted by COVID-19, free use through a specially designed beta program.

The VERB integration, developed through VERB’s long-standing partnership with Microsoft, allows the more than one-billion Outlook users worldwide the ability to create interactive video emails at the click of a button, natively in the Outlook toolbar. Users will have capabilities to add in-video “Buy-It-Now” buttons, links to schedule appointments, and even controls to download product literature and media, among many other sales energizing interactions that can be shared easily through Outlook using their existing Outlook contacts and Microsoft 365.

Businesses interested in participating in the beta program can complete the application form here. Selected companies will be able to use the groundbreaking new features in Outlook for free for an extended term beyond the beta testing period to help them recover from the economic effects of COVID. Upon the commercial release, enterprise and individual users will pay a monthly recurring fee for use of the VERB features. VERB intends to make this product integration available globally through Microsoft’s Commercial Marketplace and Co-Sell program with Microsoft’s field sales.

“Those of you who have been following our progress here at VERB know that this is truly a meaningful milestone for our company and potentially, an enormous value creator,” stated VERB CEO, Rory J. Cutaia. “Let me underscore what this means for ourselves and our shareholders. This opportunity combines the friction-free, sales-driving, ecommerce capabilities of our interactive video technology, with the total addressable market of one billion Microsoft Outlook users world-wide. Then add to that, our ability to market this through Microsoft’s Commercial Marketplace, as well as their Co-Sell program with Microsoft’s field sales.”

