 

Medolife Rx Announces CMW Media as Strategic Communications Firm

BURBANK, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medolife Rx, Inc., ("Medolife") a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), today announced that the Company has appointed CMW Media, a creative and public relations agency specializing in emerging markets, as its strategic communications firm.

In recent months, Medolife has announced a series of significant milestones, including being acquired by Quanta, Inc. which has given Medolife majority control of Quanta, Inc., major updates to Medolife’s clinical programs using its proprietary polarization technology, and a distribution agreement that brought its products to Canada.

As Medolife continues its clinical research and expansion of its nutraceutical product portfolio, it has decided to partner with CMW Media. The goal of this partnership is to bring international recognition to the Company through focusing on raising awareness of the Company’s recently announced and pending initiatives, rebranding of its holding companies and product lines, and generating investor awareness of the Company’s value positioning moving forward. 

"As we expand our research and development following our acquisition by Quanta, Inc., we feel that now is the time to work with a reputable firm such as CMW Media to bring our message to the masses," said Medolife CEO Dr. Mikaelian. "We have many clinical programs on our novel drug candidates and nutraceutical products working in parallel with one another, in addition to the coordination with a variety of regulatory bodies around the world, and working with a firm that can help to convey that message in a clear and concise way seemed like a natural choice."

CMW Media will help develop a consistent stream of integrated communications and media campaigns, which will increase the overall awareness of Medolife and the potential that the Company's clinical and nutraceutical products have to change the healthcare landscape.

"We are so impressed by Dr. Mikaelian, his research and his team and felt that what he is doing matched perfectly with our expertise of corporate communications for emerging markets," said Kyle Porter, CEO of CMW Media. “We look forward to growing with his organization as they continue their research and bring new and innovative products to market.”

About Medolife Rx:

Medolife Rx, Inc. is a private Wyoming corporation, founded by Dr. Arthur Mikaelian, a pioneer of polarization technology, which has been awarded U.S. Patent 8,097,284 B2 as it pertains to Polarized Scorpion Venom solution and the method for making it.  Dr. Mikaelian's technical education began at the 2nd Medical Institute of Moscow and continued at the Vernadsky University of Biosphere Knowledge in Moscow, where he earned his doctorate in Biological Psychology; he then went on to complete his post-doctorate work at Vernadsky. He also earned an MBA from the University of Bologna in Italy. You can find more about Medolife Rx at: http://medolife.com/

