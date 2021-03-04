Monaker Group to Participate at the 33rd Annual Virtual ROTH Conference on March 15-17, 2021

The conference will feature presentations from public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors, followed by one-on-one and small group meetings, as well as expert panels and fireside chats. Past events have featured more than 550 participating companies and drawn more than 5,000 attendees, including institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high-net-worth investors.

WESTON, FL, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) (Monaker), a technology solutions company, has been invited to participate at the 33rd Annual ROTH Growth Conference being held virtually on March 15-17, 2021.

Monaker Group CEO, Bill Kerby, will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts during the conference. He will be joined by the company’s chief operating and information officer, Tim Sikora, and the company’s director of corporate development, Richard Marshall.

Monaker representatives will discuss how Monaker is transforming into a broad technology enterprise leveraging innovative in-game advertising, travel reservation platforms with AdTech, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence solutions to engage consumers monetizing products and brands. Monaker will provide a company overview of its planned transformation to NextPlay technologies through its proposed acquisition of HotPlay, leveraging its NextTrip travel solutions, Axion Ventures stake, and the Longroot initial coin offering (ICO) portal.

To submit a registration request, click here. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Monaker Group, please contact your ROTH representative.

About ROTH Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately held and employee owned. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group is an innovative technology-driven company with plans to build a next-generation company through acquisition and organic growth, leveraging the strengths and channels of our existing technologies with those that we acquire, creating synergy and opportunity in the leisure space. Monaker Group is a party to a definitive agreement (subject to closing conditions, including shareholder approval for the transaction) to acquire HotPlay Enterprise Limited, an innovative in-game advertising and AdTech company. Following the completion of the proposed HotPlay acquisition, Monaker Group plans to transform into NextPlay Technologies, an innovative global technology company focused on consumer engaging products in the video gaming and travel verticals with innovative Ad Tech, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain solutions. For more information about Monaker Group, visit www.monakergroup.com and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn @MonakerGroup.