The New Ireland Fund (IRL), Inc. - Webinar Update by the Fund’s Investment Adviser

BOSTON, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noel O’Halloran, the Portfolio Manager of The New Ireland Fund (NYSE: IRL) (the “Fund”) and CIO of the Fund’s Investment Adviser, Dublin-based asset manager KBI Global Investors (“KBIGI”), is joined by Eoin Fahy, Chief Economist of KBIGI, in a webinar where they provide an update on the Irish economy and the Irish Stock Exchange. In this update, they provide an overview and outlook of the Irish economy and Brexit and discuss some key drivers for the Irish Stock market and how they may potentially positively impact the Fund.



This update is available on the Fund’s website at the following link: https://www.newirelandfund.com/kbi_march_2021.html