With innovative technology, inspiring teachers, and an interactive curriculum, TVAH gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in an environment that recognizes individual learning styles.

After a school year that is unlike any other, Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville (TVAH) is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2021-2022 school year. A tuition-free online public school program of the Hallsville Independent School District, TVAH offers a supportive learning community for students statewide in grades 3-12.

“At Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville, we meet students where they are,” said Head of School Catherine Groven. “We have the tools and experience to accommodate students’ needs and to help them grow in the online classroom.”

While working toward their high school diplomas, TVAH high school students can participate in Stride Career Prep. This program allows them to discover exciting options for their future in career fields such as business, accounting, marketing, and health science. Students can choose from a variety of career-focused electives developed with industry professionals and prepare for college and careers through project-based learning and a rich and dynamic curriculum.

All TVAH students have the opportunity to take a full course load in core subjects of English/language arts, math, science and history, as well as world languages, arts, music, and electives. TVAH’s classes are taught by Texas-licensed teachers who provide instruction during live online class sessions, and are available to students via phone, email, and one-to-one meetings.

Eligible 11th and 12th graders may also take college-level courses through TVAH’s relationship with The University of Texas of the Permian Basin. Eligible students can enroll tuition-free in up to two college-level courses per semester, simultaneously earning credits towards both their high school diploma and post-secondary degree.

More information on TVAH and enrollment requirements can be found at tvah.k12.com or by downloading the free K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville

Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville (TVAH) is a program of the Hallsville Independent School District that serves students statewide in grades 3-12. TVAH is tuition-free for Texas residents and is made possible through a contractual relationship between Hallsville Independent School District and K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about TVAH, visit tvah.k12.com.

