Collin County, Texas, Enables In-Person and Virtual Trials with Tyler Technologies’ Jury Manager Solution

Collin County’s previous jury management solution was antiquated, and the workload required to manage it was becoming overwhelming for such a fast-growing county. The county needed a quick and efficient system for the district clerk’s jury staff to satisfy the jury needs of the 25 courts they serve. As the request for jurors began to exceed the maximum capacity of Collin County’s central jury room of 600 people, a change became paramount. As a long-time user of other Tyler solutions, the district clerk turned to Tyler for its jury management expertise to find solutions to minimize the cost of an infrastructure expansion that would ultimately fall to the taxpayers to fund.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) today announced that Collin County, Texas, has successfully gone live with the Tyler Jury Manager solution. Collin County recently used the comprehensive jury management system to successfully hold its first two in-person grand jury selections, as well as its first virtual jury trial in March 2021.

“We were excited to work with Tyler again to implement a comprehensive, but still user friendly, jury management system,” said Lynne Finley, Collin County District Clerk. “The system streamlines the jury selection process substantially and allows us to provide a better experience for jurors. It also helps us to better share information among court staff, making sure we are always up-do-date on case information.”

Tyler Jury Manager enables Collin County to simplify the entire jury selection process. The county can contact jurors via email or text message and remind them of their upcoming jury duty. Staff can easily alert them of any changes in status, such as weather cancellations or changes due to COVID-19 safety protocols. And, if a juror gets dismissed early, a real-time text notification can let the juror know before they even make the trip to the courtroom. For court staff, the solution allows them to see exemptions or restrictions for a potential juror well in advance. With additional information provided up front, there is less paperwork to be filled out the day of jury duty service.

Additionally, the implementation of Tyler Jury Manager allows Collin County to manage all parts of the jury operation in one platform, including

Tracking, organizing, and managing caseloads

Easily sharing information with justice partners like prosecutors and public defenders

Automating courtroom tasks and organizing the high volume of information from multiple sources

Ability to have secure access to critical case information from the judge’s bench

“Collin County has always been an innovator in how they use technology to improve their operations, so it’s no surprise they would take the same approach for jury management,” said Scott Kerr, general manager of Tyler Jury Manager. “We are pleased to implement Tyler Jury Manager to help the county move forward with virtual and in-person jury trials. For such a rapidly growing county, this solution will manage everything related to jury operations and bring many efficiencies to the clerk and other staff.”

Collin County is located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and is the seventh most-populous county in Texas with a population of 1 million. The county also uses several Tyler products, including its civic services, civil processing, online dispute resolution, enterprise resource planning, and case management solutions.

