 

Collin County, Texas, Enables In-Person and Virtual Trials with Tyler Technologies’ Jury Manager Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 15:17  |  60   |   |   

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) today announced that Collin County, Texas, has successfully gone live with the Tyler Jury Manager solution. Collin County recently used the comprehensive jury management system to successfully hold its first two in-person grand jury selections, as well as its first virtual jury trial in March 2021.

Collin County’s previous jury management solution was antiquated, and the workload required to manage it was becoming overwhelming for such a fast-growing county. The county needed a quick and efficient system for the district clerk’s jury staff to satisfy the jury needs of the 25 courts they serve. As the request for jurors began to exceed the maximum capacity of Collin County’s central jury room of 600 people, a change became paramount. As a long-time user of other Tyler solutions, the district clerk turned to Tyler for its jury management expertise to find solutions to minimize the cost of an infrastructure expansion that would ultimately fall to the taxpayers to fund.

“We were excited to work with Tyler again to implement a comprehensive, but still user friendly, jury management system,” said Lynne Finley, Collin County District Clerk. “The system streamlines the jury selection process substantially and allows us to provide a better experience for jurors. It also helps us to better share information among court staff, making sure we are always up-do-date on case information.”

Tyler Jury Manager enables Collin County to simplify the entire jury selection process. The county can contact jurors via email or text message and remind them of their upcoming jury duty. Staff can easily alert them of any changes in status, such as weather cancellations or changes due to COVID-19 safety protocols. And, if a juror gets dismissed early, a real-time text notification can let the juror know before they even make the trip to the courtroom. For court staff, the solution allows them to see exemptions or restrictions for a potential juror well in advance. With additional information provided up front, there is less paperwork to be filled out the day of jury duty service.

Additionally, the implementation of Tyler Jury Manager allows Collin County to manage all parts of the jury operation in one platform, including

  • Tracking, organizing, and managing caseloads
  • Easily sharing information with justice partners like prosecutors and public defenders
  • Automating courtroom tasks and organizing the high volume of information from multiple sources
  • Ability to have secure access to critical case information from the judge’s bench

“Collin County has always been an innovator in how they use technology to improve their operations, so it’s no surprise they would take the same approach for jury management,” said Scott Kerr, general manager of Tyler Jury Manager. “We are pleased to implement Tyler Jury Manager to help the county move forward with virtual and in-person jury trials. For such a rapidly growing county, this solution will manage everything related to jury operations and bring many efficiencies to the clerk and other staff.”

Collin County is located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and is the seventh most-populous county in Texas with a population of 1 million. The county also uses several Tyler products, including its civic services, civil processing, online dispute resolution, enterprise resource planning, and case management solutions.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Collin County, Texas, Enables In-Person and Virtual Trials with Tyler Technologies’ Jury Manager Solution Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) today announced that Collin County, Texas, has successfully gone live with the Tyler Jury Manager solution. Collin County recently used the comprehensive jury management system to successfully hold its first two …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
Final Deadline Approaching on March 8, 2021: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds QuantumScape Corporation Investors of Class Action ...
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 and Convertible Senior Notes due 2028
02.03.21
Tyler Technologies Enhances Corrections Management for Champaign County, Illinois
16.02.21
Florida’s Most Populous City Selects Tyler Technologies’ Civic Services Solution
10.02.21
Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for Fourth Quarter 2020
10.02.21
Tyler Technologies to Acquire NIC in $2.3 Billion All-Cash Transaction
08.02.21
Tyler Technologies Drives Cloud Strategy with New Corporate Operations Team

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.06.20
1
Tyler Technologies