Qumu Hires Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Global Revenue Growth

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology for organizations of all sizes, today announced that Lauren Goldstein has joined the Qumu leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer. Goldstein will lead Qumu’s global sales organization as Qumu ramps up growth to help companies meet the need for video-based collaboration and engagement with employees, customers and partners.

Lauren Goldstein, Qumu Chief Revenue Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Goldstein has 25 years of experience driving growth for some of the world’s most respected and innovative companies, including Adobe, Airbnb, Alteryx, American Express, GE, Google, HP, IBM, JP Morgan Chase, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Salesforce and Tableau. She was most recently Chief Revenue Officer at ANNUITAS, a growth marketing firm that helps clients drive digital demand transformation. She also brings two decades of experience scaling partner sales channels with enterprise-class technology organizations like Adobe and Oracle.

“Lauren brings tremendous energy, vision and intelligence to her role as a revenue leader,” said TJ Kennedy, president and CEO of Qumu. “She will be a valuable partner for Qumu’s customers as they transform how they connect and engage their own stakeholders. We now have world-class leaders in sales, marketing and customer success, who will help Qumu drive strong growth and differentiation in a massive market for enterprise video.”

Goldstein is also a co-founder of Women in Revenue, a 501(c)(3) organization, where she and her team help empower current and future women leaders in technology sales and marketing roles with education, mentorship and networking opportunities. She is a frequent speaker at SaaStr and other industry events, and contributes to Forbes and other media outlets.

“With the surge in remote work, video has become a predominant engagement platform for people in business to communicate with speed, access and scale,” said Goldstein. “I’m thrilled to join Qumu and help our customers unlock the power of video for great storytelling within and beyond their enterprises. Qumu plays a valuable role by helping businesses manage and distribute video at scale, while creating ubiquitous engagement for all stakeholders. Whether that’s for a commercial customer who scaled from 3,000 to 50,000 remote workers over the course of a weekend, or a non-profit that pivoted their annual fundraiser to a virtual event in just eight weeks.”

Please visit Qumu.com for more information about Qumu’s Work from Wherever, Forever policy and career opportunities, including more than 20 open positions.

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005625/en/