BioSig Awarded U.S. Patent Claims for its NeuroClear Subsidiary

Westport, CT, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that the U.S. Patent Office had allowed a utility patent that its majority-owned subsidiary NeuroClear Technologies, Inc. has exclusively licensed from the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research.

The recently allowed patent application number 16/805,017 entitled "Systems and Methods for Electroporation" was filed on February 28, 2020. The patent describes and claims methods and materials for improving the treatment of hypertension via electroporation of nerves in the renal area. Electroporation is an emerging technique that has demonstrated efficacy in treatments for several critical conditions and is currently being evaluated for the treatments of autonomic nervous disorders, including hyper- and hypotension / syncope.

The allowed patent application complements BioSig’s expanding patent portfolio, which now includes nine allowed/issued patents. Sixteen additional worldwide utility patent applications are pending covering various aspects of its PURE EP System for recording, measuring, calculating, and displaying of electrocardiograms during cardiac ablation procedures. The Company has two additional pending U.S. patent applications directed to artificial intelligence (AI). BioSig has 24 allowed/issued worldwide design patents covering various features of its display screens and graphical user interface for enhanced visualization of biomedical signals. Finally, in addition to the patent referenced above, BioSig has exclusive licenses to 15 additional worldwide utility patent applications from Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research that are pending. These 15 applications are generally directed to electroporation and stimulation.