 

Aktia Bank Plc Managers’ Transactions – Juha Hammarén

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 15:15  |  38   |   |   

Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
4 March 2021 at 4.15 p.m.

Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Juha Hammarén

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hammarén, Juha
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Aktia Bank plc
LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20210303101625_54

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-02
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000058870
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 789 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 789 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:
Ari Syrjäläinen, General Counsel, tel. +358 50 362 9587

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 830 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2020 amounted to EUR 10.4 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 10.6 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.





