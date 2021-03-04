 

Denny’s Corporation to Present at Conferences on March 9 and 10, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 15:17  |  70   |   |   

SPARTANBURG, S.C., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, today announced that the Company will participate virtually in the Bank of America Securities 2021 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference and the UBS 2021 Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference. The Company will hold investor meetings during these conferences, and members of management will present on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time and Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors and interested parties may listen to live audio webcasts of the presentations which will be available online in the Investor Relations section of Denny's website at investor.dennys.com with replays of the event webcasts available following the live events. Investors and interested parties may access a copy of the presentation in the Events and Presentations section of Denny's website at investor.dennys.com.

About Denny’s Corporation

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 30, 2020, Denny’s had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 146 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit the Denny's investor relations website at investor.dennys.com. 

CONTACT: Investor Contact: 
Curt Nichols
877-784-7167

Media Contact:
Hadas Streit, Allison+Partners
646-428-0629



Wertpapier


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Denny’s Corporation Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020
09.02.21
Denny’s Continues International Expansion