 

Nano Dimension Announces Results of First AME ACADEMY Webinar Series

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 15:20  |  74   |   |   

Sunrise, Florida, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), an industry leading Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) / PE (Printed Electronics) provider, announced today the results of the first AME ACADEMY webinar series. The Academy,  led by industry leaders, is creating an evolving curriculum and programs that cover the most important technological and business issues involving AME.

The first AME ACADEMY session, held on February 23, was a major success. This six hour, first-of-its-kind event featured seven industry leaders who presented on the following topics:

  • RF Devices and Antennas
  • Packaging
  • High Performance Materials for Next Generation Electronics
  • Photonic Curing for Additive Manufacturing
  • Integrated Light Passive Components

Industry leaders, including NovaCentrix, nScrypt, IDTechEx, Electroninks, and Nano Dimension co-coordinated and presented at the event.  The session also included presentations by thought leaders from research institutions and corporations, including Raytheon Technologies, The Italian Institute of Technology and The University of Technology – Sydney. Participants learned firsthand about how new AME technology is changing the way High Performance Electronic Devices (Hi-PEDS) are designed and how implementing 3D printed electronics can enhance innovation. IDTechEx, an independent market research company focusing on business intelligence and emerging technologies, discussed market trends in the AME industry, providing insights about current and future opportunities for 3D electronics technology.

An important focus during the session revolved around how AME digital technology removes the limitations imposed by conventional 2D systems for the design and fabrication of electronic devices. Participants also learned how 3D design capability can be implemented in applications such as communications in the 5G era, next generation RF devices, medical devices, sensors, IC packaging and more.

Dr. Jaim Nulman, Chief Technology Officer of Nano Dimension, commented, “We are thrilled with the interest in the first AME Academy session, demonstrated by the participation of industry and academic experts and the 1,190 registrants from across the world.  This is a clear indication that there is a strong and growing interest in AME technology. Innovation, education and collaboration will be key drivers in the current paradigm shift towards AME technology for the design and manufacturing of Hi-PEDs. This technology will transform entire industries and our mission is to be a world-leader in this transformation.  Being a sponsor and presenter of the AME Academy is an important contribution in this process.”  

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nano Dimension Announces Results of First AME ACADEMY Webinar Series Sunrise, Florida, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ﻿Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), an industry leading Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) / PE (Printed Electronics) provider, announced today the results of the first AME ACADEMY …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...