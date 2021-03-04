Nano Dimension Announces Results of First AME ACADEMY Webinar Series

The first AME ACADEMY session, held on February 23, was a major success. This six hour, first-of-its-kind event featured seven industry leaders who presented on the following topics:

Sunrise, Florida, March 04, 2021 -- Nano Dimension Ltd. ( Nasdaq: NNDM ), an industry leading A dditively M anufactured E lectronics ( AME ) / PE ( P rinted E lectronics) provider, announced today the results of the first AME ACADEMY webinar series. The Academy, led by industry leaders, is creating an evolving curriculum and programs that cover the most important technological and business issues involving AME.

Industry leaders, including NovaCentrix, nScrypt, IDTechEx, Electroninks, and Nano Dimension co-coordinated and presented at the event. The session also included presentations by thought leaders from research institutions and corporations, including Raytheon Technologies, The Italian Institute of Technology and The University of Technology – Sydney. Participants learned firsthand about how new AME technology is changing the way High Performance Electronic Devices (Hi-PEDS) are designed and how implementing 3D printed electronics can enhance innovation. IDTechEx, an independent market research company focusing on business intelligence and emerging technologies, discussed market trends in the AME industry, providing insights about current and future opportunities for 3D electronics technology.

An important focus during the session revolved around how AME digital technology removes the limitations imposed by conventional 2D systems for the design and fabrication of electronic devices. Participants also learned how 3D design capability can be implemented in applications such as communications in the 5G era, next generation RF devices, medical devices, sensors, IC packaging and more.

Dr. Jaim Nulman, Chief Technology Officer of Nano Dimension, commented, “We are thrilled with the interest in the first AME Academy session, demonstrated by the participation of industry and academic experts and the 1,190 registrants from across the world. This is a clear indication that there is a strong and growing interest in AME technology. Innovation, education and collaboration will be key drivers in the current paradigm shift towards AME technology for the design and manufacturing of Hi-PEDs. This technology will transform entire industries and our mission is to be a world-leader in this transformation. Being a sponsor and presenter of the AME Academy is an important contribution in this process.”