Misonix Receives Health Canada Approval for neXus

Stavros Vizirgianakis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Misonix stated, “We are very pleased Health Canada has approved the use of neXus. This approval, along with our CE Mark certification, is further affirmation of our technology, and allows us to continue expanding our installed base for neXus outside the US. NeXus has seen very strong acceptance with healthcare practitioners domestically since its soft launch in late 2019, and we are confident that it will have similar success in markets such as Canada, where quality of care and patient outcomes are the primary focus of healthcare providers.

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) (“Misonix” or the “Company”), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative products that enhance clinical outcomes, today announced that it has received a Health Canada license for the neXus Ultrasonic Surgical System. This approval confirms that neXus meets the requirements of Health Canada, allowing Misonix to commercialize neXus, along with its various handpieces and disposable products, across Canada.

“NeXus is a powerful, highly-integrated and easy-to-use system incorporating the latest advances in ultrasonic technology for increased efficiency and efficacy in treating procedures across spine surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, laparoscopic surgery, and wound care. As we bring to market additional state-of-the-art ultrasonic handpieces and disposable offerings that leverage the neXus platform, we remain confident in our ability to strengthen and expand our leadership position in ultrasonic technology and to further diversify and grow our revenues.”

Nexus is also registered and available for sale in the EU, as well as a number of other select countries in Latin America, Middle East, and Asia Pacific, including Australia and New Zealand.

About Misonix, Inc.

Misonix, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSON) is a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative tissue products. Its surgical team markets and sells BoneScalpel and SonaStar, which facilitate precise bone sculpting and removal of soft and hard tumors and tissue, primarily in the areas of neurosurgery, orthopedic, plastic and maxillo-facial surgery. The Company's wound team markets and sells TheraSkin, Therion, TheraGenesis and SonicOne to debride, treat and heal chronic and traumatic wounds in inpatient, outpatient and physician office sites of service. At Misonix, Better Matters! That is why throughout the Company’s history, Misonix has maintained its commitment to medical technology innovation and the development of products that radically improve outcomes for patients. Additional information is available on the Company's web site at www.misonix.com.