Homann Holzwerkstoffe calls and redeems Bond 2017/2022 ahead of schedule on 15 March 2021

Munich, 4 March 2021 - Following the successful issuance of its third Corporate Bond 2021/2026 (ISIN: DE000A3H2V19, WKN: A3H2V1), Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH, today called the outstanding Corporate Bond 2017/2022 (ISIN: DE000A2E4NW7, WKN: A2E4NW) for early redemption, as previously announced. As part of the new bond 2021/2026 issue, investors in the existing bond 2017/2022 were given the opportunity to exchange their bonds. The exchange offer met with broad approval, with an exchange rate of around 50%. The Bond 2017/2022 had a total issue volume of EUR 60 million and carried a fixed annual interest rate of 5.25%.
Bondholders do not need to take any further steps regarding the termination and repayment of the Bond 2017/2022. On March 15, 2021, the bonds will be repaid to the current holders at 101.5% of the nominal amount plus accrued interest.
About Homann Holzwerkstoffe
Headquartered in Munich, Homann Holzwerkstoffe Group is a leading supplier of thin, high-quality finished medium-density and high-density fibreboards (MDF/HDF). With production plants in Losheim am See, Germany, as well as Karlino and Krosno/Oder, Poland, the Group serves the global furniture, door and coating industries, with the main focus on the European markets. The family-owned company looks back on a long tradition and has been established on the capital market since 2012. Its Bond 2017/2022 (ISIN: DE000A2E4NW7; WKN: A2E4NW) as well as its Bond 2021/2026 (ISIN: DE000A3H2V19; WKN: A3H2V1) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Press/Investor Relations:
IR.on AG
Anna-Lena Mayer, Martin Grünter
T +49 221 9140 970
homann@ir-on.com
Contact:
Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH
Teresa Kerscher
T +49 (0)89 99 88 69 0
tk@homanit.org
|
