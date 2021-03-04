DGAP-News: HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH / Key word(s): Bond Homann Holzwerkstoffe calls and redeems Bond 2017/2022 ahead of schedule on 15 March 2021 04.03.2021 / 15:33 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 4 March 2021 - Following the successful issuance of its third Corporate Bond 2021/2026 (ISIN: DE000A3H2V19, WKN: A3H2V1), Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH, today called the outstanding Corporate Bond 2017/2022 (ISIN: DE000A2E4NW7, WKN: A2E4NW) for early redemption, as previously announced. As part of the new bond 2021/2026 issue, investors in the existing bond 2017/2022 were given the opportunity to exchange their bonds. The exchange offer met with broad approval, with an exchange rate of around 50%. The Bond 2017/2022 had a total issue volume of EUR 60 million and carried a fixed annual interest rate of 5.25%.

Bondholders do not need to take any further steps regarding the termination and repayment of the Bond 2017/2022. On March 15, 2021, the bonds will be repaid to the current holders at 101.5% of the nominal amount plus accrued interest.

About Homann Holzwerkstoffe

Headquartered in Munich, Homann Holzwerkstoffe Group is a leading supplier of thin, high-quality finished medium-density and high-density fibreboards (MDF/HDF). With production plants in Losheim am See, Germany, as well as Karlino and Krosno/Oder, Poland, the Group serves the global furniture, door and coating industries, with the main focus on the European markets. The family-owned company looks back on a long tradition and has been established on the capital market since 2012. Its Bond 2017/2022 (ISIN: DE000A2E4NW7; WKN: A2E4NW) as well as its Bond 2021/2026 (ISIN: DE000A3H2V19; WKN: A3H2V1) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



Press/Investor Relations:

IR.on AG

Anna-Lena Mayer, Martin Grünter

T +49 221 9140 970

homann@ir-on.com

Contact:

Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH

Teresa Kerscher

T +49 (0)89 99 88 69 0

tk@homanit.org

04.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH Adalbert-Stifter-Straße 39a 81925 München Germany Phone: 089 99 88 69-0 Fax: 089 99 88 69-21 E-mail: tk@homanit.org ISIN: DE000A2E4NW7 WKN: A2E4NW Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1173230

End of News DGAP News Service

1173230 04.03.2021