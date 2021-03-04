 

Xfinity Communities Offers Riverside Foundry Residents High Performance WiFi Ready Experience

Xfinity Communities today announced that Riverside Foundry, a new multifamily community in Marietta, PA, is providing residents with its WiFi Ready solution for simple, easy access to the Internet upon move-in. A contactless, streamlined experience, WiFi Ready offers pre-installed Xfinity WiFi gateways so residents only need to select a service plan and activate their Internet connection without waiting for additional equipment or a technician visit.

Located alongside the Susquehanna River, Riverside Foundry is a new multifamily community consisting of 12 townhomes and six buildings with 172 apartments. Residents have access to a pet spa and a clubhouse with a boutique workout facility. The property sits only a few steps away from the Northwest River Trail entrance and the “Social Scene” along Front Street. With WiFi Ready from Xfinity Communities, each unit features advanced technology that is capable of delivering WiFi speeds of a Gigabit to support the ever-increasing number of connected in-home devices, as well as connectivity for streaming home entertainment, smart home automation and voice services.

“In today’s new normal, it is critical to have a strong Internet solution so we can be connected to our families, friends, work, entertainment choices and school,” said John Inch, Jr. of Inch & Company Construction, the contractor for Riverside Foundry. “We partnered with Xfinity Communities due to their strong communication offerings. Our goal is to bring residents the best-in-class solution while also ensuring their safety with a contactless service. WiFi Ready gives them one less thing to worry about on move-in day while they enjoy simple, immediate connectivity.”

Surveys show that fast, reliable, high-performance connectivity is a must-have for multifamily owners and operators. The Xfinity Communities 2019 survey report, “The State of Smart Technology in the Multifamily Housing Industry,” revealed high-speed Internet and WiFi are the technology amenities that provide residents with the most joy. With WiFi Ready from Xfinity Communities, property managers no longer have to worry about equipment or coordinating onsite technician visits. And the move-out process is just as simple as residents just call to transfer or terminate their service and Xfinity Communities handles everything else. The unit is then ready for the next resident to begin the process.

“The Xfinity WiFi Ready pre-installed gateway makes onboarding simple and provides a contactless interaction without any need for the resident to secure equipment or arrange for a service appointment,” said Toni Murphy, senior vice president of Comcast’s Keystone Region. “The ability to have access within minutes allows residents to have their favorite streaming entertainment available during move-in – it streamlines and simplifies the customer experience.”

For more information about the services offered by Xfinity Communities, visit: https://www.xfinity.com/multifamily.

About Xfinity Communities

Xfinity Communities provides multifamily properties and residents with a better network, better entertainment and better service. With one of the largest fiber networks in the country spanning more than 150,000 miles, a one-of-a-kind interactive TV experience with XFINITY X1, and dedicated property support, we provide an end-to-end service that translates to better living for more than 189,000 properties and 14.7 million units. Our Advanced Communities Network (ACN) – a fiber network solution that can provide gigabit speeds – helps attract new residents while giving existing residents what they want.

About Inch & Co. Construction

Inch & Co. is dedicated to creating spaces that inspire corporate teams, bring families together, and work with the lifestyles that makes each client unique. Our highly experienced team specializes in general contracting, land development, construction management, and design-build services. Family-owned and operated, Inch & Co. Construction goes beyond the industry standard¬—creating with a sense of purpose, offering one-of-a-kind design, and providing top-level craftsmanship—built to suit the needs of our clients and the people they serve.



Wertpapier


