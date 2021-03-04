People everywhere experience stress, changes in diet and sleep habits, and other life disruptions that can have an impact on their digestive health. That’s why Align Probiotic, the #1 Doctor and Gastroenterologist recommended probiotic brand‡, is partnering with Vanessa Rissetto, MS, RD, CDN and Co-Founder of Culina Health, to help them naturally promote gut health, boost immunity support, create and stick to a daily routine, and shed light on the frequent misconceptions about probiotics by joining the Align Healthy Gut Team Up.

