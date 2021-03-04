 

Gut Check How to Achieve the Right Balance of Bacteria in Your Gut For a Healthy Digestive System

People everywhere experience stress, changes in diet and sleep habits, and other life disruptions that can have an impact on their digestive health. That’s why Align Probiotic, the #1 Doctor and Gastroenterologist recommended probiotic brand, is partnering with Vanessa Rissetto, MS, RD, CDN and Co-Founder of Culina Health, to help them naturally promote gut health, boost immunity support, create and stick to a daily routine, and shed light on the frequent misconceptions about probiotics by joining the Align Healthy Gut Team Up.

“Choosing a daily probiotic supplement can be an impactful lifestyle choice, but often leads people feeling confused and frustrated. I’m excited to partner with Align to set the record straight about probiotics and gut health,” said Rissetto.

Vanessa Rissetto, MS, RD, CDN Helps Make Sense of Gut Health

Probiotics are widely recognized for their digestive health benefits, but there are still misconceptions swirling around these daily supplements. Rissetto breaks down some of the most common myths, including the following:

  • Results within a week! Not so fast…Some consumers believe if you don’t notice results in a week or two, the probiotic is not working. Everyone’s gut is different, and it takes time for your gut to adjust to probiotics, so give it at least a month for your gut to adjust before you assess your healthy gut benefits.
  • I can totally get enough good bacteria from the foods I eat! Sorry, but it’s not that easy. While some foods like yogurts and sauerkraut are made with or contain bacteria, most have little if any data suggesting they give you the specific health benefits you expect from probiotics. One of the best and easiest ways to guarantee you’re getting the right good bacteria to help keep the microbiome in your gut balanced is by taking a daily probiotic supplement.
  • Some claim good probiotics need to be stored in the refrigerator because many probiotic bacteria are sensitive to heat and moisture, but this just isn’t true. Quality probiotic supplements can be stable at room temperature. Align’s unique strain is freeze-dried to keep it dormant until it reaches your gut without the need for refrigeration.

Align 24/7 Digestive Support

