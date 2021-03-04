Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Dividend Declaration
Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)| 04.03.2021, 15:43 | 45 | 0 |
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: SPE) (the “Fund”) today announced that the Fund’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Fund’s 3.50% Convertible Preferred Stock, Series B.
The dividend is payable on March 31, 2021 to holders of record as of March 22, 2021, at the rate of $0.21875 per share.
