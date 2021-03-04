 

Wholesale Fabric Store to Power Site Search with Celebros By Bridgeline

04.03.2021, 15:30   

WOBURN, Mass., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced today that one of the world’s largest wholesale fabric stores selected Celebros by Bridgeline to power its eCommerce search.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, this online store boasts one of North America’s largest inventories of wholesale fabrics, which offers quality upholstery, drapery and apparel fabrics.

Bridgeline’s Celebros search was chosen because of its intelligent, machine learning algorithms that understand user behavior and trends to provide customers with accurate and hyper-relevant search results and recommendations. The company selected Celebros to drive its global product search due its flexibility and ease of implementation when compared to other providers.

“We know that a positive product search experience translates into increased conversions and transactions, particularly for retailers with large product inventories,” says Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “We’re very proud of our simple setup process that helps customers see that positive experience quickly,” Kahn added.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenues by increasing their traffic, conversion rates, and average order values with its Unbound cloud-based marketing platform and suite of apps. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Contact:

Jeremy LaDuque

EVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com




