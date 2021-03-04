 

DSG Global Inc., and Its Imperium Motor Corp Division, Signs Large Volume Dealership to Become Imperium Commercial Dealer and Sub-Distributor for Mexico and Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021   

Dealership ordered its first 24 Jonway vehicles and will sell new Imperium EV models

SURREY, British Columbia, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company"), through its Automotive division Imperium Motor Corp, announces an agreement with Auto Supermall, Ltd. to become our exclusive Retail Sub Distributor for Mexico as well as the Commercial Sub Distributor for Mexico and Canada. Auto Supermall will also be an authorized retail outlet for Imperium products at their store in Toronto, Canada. The dealer principal, Michael Tersigni, and his partner have over 53 years of combined experience with extensive import and export sales in Canada, Mexico and the United States. The group has sold up to 12,000 vehicles annually and has an extensive dealer network in Mexico as well as dealers in the United States and Canada with which they transact business on an ongoing basis.

“We are very pleased to sign with the Auto Supermall group in Toronto. They are one of the top independent exporters of vehicles within Mexico and have a large following in the United States and Canada. They bring a huge list of business contacts and are experts in Latin America and other markets. They also have extensive Commercial Vehicle experience, and we look forward to having them as our partners,” stated Rick Curtis, President of Imperium Motor Corp.

Auto Supermall has already ordered their first twenty-four (24) Jonway vehicles and will be adding dealers in Mexico and other markets. They will also be selling the new Imperium ET5 SUV and other Electric Vehicles from Imperium.

“Dealers and sub-Distributors like the Auto Supermall group are exactly what is needed to represent our great lineup of vehicles. They have extensive experience in Mexico and throughout North America and have a great track record of sales. They are true experts in the business,” added Bob Silzer, CEO of DSG Global.

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the first quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.

