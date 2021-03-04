Asante Gold Appoints Edward Abrokwah to Advisory Board and Announces Incentive Options

Mr. Abrokwah has agreed to join with us to assist the Company with its proposed co-listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange and inter-Governmental relations. He has worked since 2008 with the Ministry of Finance, Ghana, first as a Technical Consultant and currently as Principal Economist. He has worked in various capacities in the Ministry including the Debt Management Division, Public Investments Division, the Economic Research and Forecasting Division, and currently as the Head of Tax Policy Research.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asante Gold Corporation (CSE:ASE/ FRANKFURT:1A9/U.S.OTC:ASGOF) (“Asante” or the "Company") announces the appointment of Mr. Edward Abrokwah as an advisor to the Board of Directors.

Prior to joining the Ministry Mr. Abrokwah worked as the Financial Officer of Markets Matter Inc (MMINC), a USA based independent, not-for-profit, international development organization, and for the Royal Bank of Scotland (Eurest management Services) managing group budgets.

Since 2006, he has lectured part time in the following tertiary institutions; Ashesi University (Undergraduate level courses in International Economics and Marketing); the Economics Department, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (Graduate level Course in Energy Markets); University of Professional Studies (Graduate level course in Petroleum Economics, Petroleum Finance) and Ghana Technology College/Coventry University MBA program (Graduate level Courses in Strategic Management, Petroleum Economics and Economics for Managers).

Mr. Abrokwah holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Cardiff Business School, University of Wales; and Master’s degrees in Energy, Trade and Finance from Cass Business School, City University, London, and in Public Administration from Cornell University, Ithaca, New York.

The Company has granted Mr. Abrokwah 250,000 incentive stock options at $0.15 per share for a term of 5 years, and announces an additional 850,000 incentive options to directors, consultants and employees at $0.15 for a five-year term.

About Asante Gold Corporation

Asante has announced plans to co-list its shares on the Ghana Stock Exchange, and is continuing to develop its Kubi Gold Mine project to production. Asante is also exploring its Keyhole, Fahiakoba and Betenase concessions/options for new discoveries, all adjoining or along strike of major gold mines near the centre of Ghana’s Golden Triangle. Additional information is available on our web site at: www.asantegold.com

