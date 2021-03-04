 

Asante Gold Appoints Edward Abrokwah to Advisory Board and Announces Incentive Options

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 15:30  |  89   |   |   

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asante Gold Corporation (CSE:ASE/ FRANKFURT:1A9/U.S.OTC:ASGOF) (“Asante” or the "Company") announces the appointment of Mr. Edward Abrokwah as an advisor to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Abrokwah has agreed to join with us to assist the Company with its proposed co-listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange and inter-Governmental relations. He has worked since 2008 with the Ministry of Finance, Ghana, first as a Technical Consultant and currently as Principal Economist. He has worked in various capacities in the Ministry including the Debt Management Division, Public Investments Division, the Economic Research and Forecasting Division, and currently as the Head of Tax Policy Research.

Prior to joining the Ministry Mr. Abrokwah worked as the Financial Officer of Markets Matter Inc (MMINC), a USA based independent, not-for-profit, international development organization, and for the Royal Bank of Scotland (Eurest management Services) managing group budgets.

Since 2006, he has lectured part time in the following tertiary institutions; Ashesi University (Undergraduate level courses in International Economics and Marketing); the Economics Department, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (Graduate level Course in Energy Markets); University of Professional Studies (Graduate level course in Petroleum Economics, Petroleum Finance) and Ghana Technology College/Coventry University MBA program (Graduate level Courses in Strategic Management, Petroleum Economics and Economics for Managers).

Mr. Abrokwah holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Cardiff Business School, University of Wales; and Master’s degrees in Energy, Trade and Finance from Cass Business School, City University, London, and in Public Administration from Cornell University, Ithaca, New York.

The Company has granted Mr. Abrokwah 250,000 incentive stock options at $0.15 per share for a term of 5 years, and announces an additional 850,000 incentive options to directors, consultants and employees at $0.15 for a five-year term.

"Douglas R. MacQuarrie"
President and CEO

About Asante Gold Corporation
Asante has announced plans to co-list its shares on the Ghana Stock Exchange, and is continuing to develop its Kubi Gold Mine project to production. Asante is also exploring its Keyhole, Fahiakoba and Betenase concessions/options for new discoveries, all adjoining or along strike of major gold mines near the centre of Ghana’s Golden Triangle. Additional information is available on our web site at:  www.asantegold.com

For further information please contact:
Douglas MacQuarrie, President and CEO, tel: +1 604-558-1134; E-mail: douglas@asantegold.com
Valentina Gvozdeva, Business Development, E-mail: valentina@asantegold.com
Doreen Kent, Shareholder Communications, tel: +1 604-948-9450; E-mail: d.kent@eastlink.ca
Kirsti Mattson, Media Relations, E-mail: kirsti.mattson@gmail.com

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. LEI Number: 529900F9PV1G9S5YD446.

SHARES ISSUED:  87,921,909




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Asante Gold Appoints Edward Abrokwah to Advisory Board and Announces Incentive Options THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Asante Gold Corporation (CSE:ASE/ FRANKFURT:1A9/U.S.OTC:ASGOF) (“Asante” or the "Company") …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
Asante Gold nimmt geotechnische Bohrungen in der Zone Kubi Main auf
18.02.21
Asante Gold to Commence Geotech Drilling on Kubi Main Zone
09.02.21
Asante Gold bemüht sich um Zweitlisting und Beschaffung von Kapitalmittel in Höhe von 3 Millionen USD an der Börse von Ghana
09.02.21
Asante Gold to Seek Co-Listing and US$3Million Capital Raise on Ghana Stock Exchange

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
243
Asante Gold die nächste PMI Gold ?