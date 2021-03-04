 

American Premium Water Corp. (OTC HIPH) Announces Engagement with Distribution and Fulfillment Provider Just Logistics Group to Support Cali Bear Northeast Launch

The Company will look to capitalize off recent legalization in New Jersey to provide drop and direct shipping to over 2,000 smoke shops located in the Northeast corridor  

PLAYA VISTA, CA, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (the “Company”) announces the Company has engaged Just Logistics Group, Inc (“Just Logistics”) to be the launch distributor and provider of logistics and fulfillment support  for the Cali Bear (www.calibear.life) product launch in April. The products included in this launch will be CBD nano-infused water, CBD gummies, CBD lip balm, and other CBD edible products. In addition to an online launch, the Company will look to leverage Just Logistics' network of over 2,000 smoke shops between Fredericksburg, VA and Portland, ME in the I-95 corridor.  The terms of the engagement are non-binding and are subject to final changes, terms, and conditions. 

Ryan Fishoff, CEO of American Premium Water, commented, “I am excited to announce that the Company has engaged Just Logistics to support the Cali Bear launch in April. Just Logistics will act as not only a distributor, but also provide logistics and distribution support to the Company.  This is a tremendous opportunity to not only build our distribution network, but also develop an infrastructure to support sustained long term growth. As I outlined in my letter to shareholders, establishing a foundation for growth is a key objective for 2021, and I believe that Just Logistics can provide that for the Company. Their (Just Logistics) location in Dayton, NJ is centrally located along the I-95 corridor, providing the ability to deliver products same-day as far north as Portland, ME and as far south as Fredericksburg, VA. Just Logistics has identified over 2,000 smoke shops along this corridor that could be potential direct and/or drop ship customers for Cali Bear. With recent legalization in New Jersey, the appetite for ingestible products, especially CBD infused water, is growing. These specialty smoke shops are just the first phase in a multi-stage regional and national distribution strategy that Just Logistics has outlined for us. I was very impressed with their experience, and how they leverage their logistics expertise into a strategic asset for distribution. I look forward to presenting more on this distribution plan to our shareholders as we finalize the agreement with Just Logistics and get closer to the 4.20 launch date.” 

Just Logistics, located in Dayton, NJ, is an established provider of distribution and logistical support for Fortune 1000 companies and emerging businesses. Just Logistics has had over 20 years’ experience in the beverage, cosmetic, beauty, and sundries business. The Company has established partnerships with all the country’s major freight, LTL, and parcel shippers, as well as established relationships with logistical providers Sunterra Group, Mode Transportation, and CSS. 

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. The company’s portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands (www.lalpinahydrocbd.com), Cali Bear (www.calibear.life) Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com) plant + body essentials (www.plantbodyessentials.co).   

Safe Harbor Notice 

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). American Premium Water Corporation cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. American Premium Water Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.  Additional details of the Company's business can be found in its public disclosures as a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") EDGAR database.

This press release is issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of American Premium Water Corporation.

