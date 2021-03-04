 

Dril-Quip, Inc. Collaborates with ASME Foundation to support K-12 STEM Education

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 15:30  |  49   |   |   

NEW YORK and HOUSTON, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On this World Engineering Day, the ASME Foundation, fundraising arm of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, welcomes Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ) to its growing family of supporters. 

Dril-Quip, Inc., a leading manufacturer of drilling and production equipment for the energy industry, is joining other institutional and individual donors to support ASME's signature INSPIRE STEM Readiness program. INSPIRE uses highly interactive online and in-class content to give K-12 students an immersive, hands-on education experience that opens a window into the wonders of engineering. The program invites exploration of basic engineering concepts, and introduces young people to various STEM career paths, including those in the energy sector.

"We are delighted that Dril-Quip is partnering with the ASME Foundation to inspire more young girls and boys to explore the limitless possibilities of an engineering career," says Kathleen Lobb, managing director of ASME philanthropy and executive director of the ASME Foundation. "Thanks to supporters like Dril-Quip, we are able to bring our INSPIRE STEM Readiness curriculum to more schools and to help more young students learn to 'think like an engineer' when exploring solutions to many of life's challenges, engineering or otherwise." 

INSPIRE is currently available in more than 3,400 schools in all 50 states. A core priority of the INSPIRE program is to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion across the engineering profession by inspiring more girls, women, and students of color to pursue STEM-related education and careers. More than half of the nearly 400,000 students who have participated in the program to date attend schools classified as Title I, and 54 percent of INSPIRE participants identify as underserved minorities.

“We are pleased to partner with the ASME Foundation to support the INSPIRE STEM program,” says Dr. Jim Kaculi, vice president of engineering for Dril-Quip, Inc. “Being involved and giving back to our local community is very humbling and rewarding to Dril-Quip. Having our engineers so engaged with students in an interactive classroom setting and supporting STEM efforts will help K-12 student development of young, innovative, and inspiring minds. Our goal is to ensure support for the next generation of engineers needed to power our world in the future.”

About Dril-Quip
Dril-Quip is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered drilling and production equipment for use onshore and offshore, which is particularly well suited for use in deep water, harsh environments, and severe service applications. For more information, visit https://dril-quip.com/.

About ASME
ASME helps the global engineering community develop solutions to real world challenges. Founded in 1880 as the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, ASME is a not-for-profit professional organization that enables collaboration, knowledge sharing and skill development across all engineering disciplines, while promoting the vital role of the engineer in society. ASME codes and standards, publications, conferences, continuing education, and professional development programs provide a foundation for advancing technical knowledge and a safer world. ASME recently formed the International Society of Interdisciplinary Engineers (ISIE) LLC, a new for-profit subsidiary to house business ventures that will bring new and innovative products, services, and technologies to the engineering community. For more information, visit www.asme.org.

About the ASME Foundation
The ASME Foundation is the fundraising arm of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. The Foundation supports an arc of programs addressing every stage of the engineer’s professional journey, from early inspiration and learning to career engagement and nurturing world-changing innovation. For more information, visit www.asmefoundation.org.

Media Contacts:

Monica Shovlin
MCShovlin Communications LLC (for ASME)
monica@mcshovlin.com 
+1 541-554-3796

Blake Holcomb
Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Planning
Dril-Quip, Inc.
Blake_Holcomb@dril-quip.com 
+1 713-939-7711




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dril-Quip, Inc. Collaborates with ASME Foundation to support K-12 STEM Education NEW YORK and HOUSTON, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - On this World Engineering Day, the ASME Foundation, fundraising arm of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, welcomes Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ) to its growing family of supporters.  …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
22.02.21
Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces Timing of Year-End 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call